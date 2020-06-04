After being stuck in a range for the past month and a half, the US 10-Year Treasuries opened lower this morning. This could be the break that indicates that the long term bull market in the Treasuries is finally coming to an end.

The ZN Long strategy from Quantopolis.com has held an open long position in the US Treasuries since October 24, 2018 for a total of 405 trading days. In its more than 38 year history, there were only 3 times when the ZN Long held a position for longer than 405 days. Thus the probability that the US Treasuries are going to turn soon are higher than 94%. When the ZN Long strategy exits its position it will be an opportune time to go short the US Treasuries with the ZN Momentum strategy. As the economy recovers after the pandemic crash, interest rates will start to come back up and the Treasuries will go down.

The ZN Long strategy is currently ranked No 1 on Striker.com with returns of 89.02% in 2019 and 103.23% in 2020 thus far.