E-mini S&P (June) Yesterdays close: Settled at 3117.75, up 40.75 NQ, yesterdays close: Settled at 9684.75, up 37.00 Fundamentals: U.S. benchmarks are settling in slightly after melting higher much of the week as investors and traders look to the ECB and Jobless Claims today before Nonfarm Payroll tomorrow. Although the NQ traded within 0.5% of its record high yesterday gaining 0.38%, it was banks, industrials and energies that led the way yesterday; the S&P gained 1.33%, the Dow 2.05% and the Russell 2000 2.23%. While some call it a rotation, because it is, we tend to favor characterizing it as a stretch for yield. This week, we have covered the Federal Reserves more than $7 trillion balance sheet, Amazon issuing 3-year debt at 40-basis points and Personal Income gaining by a record 10.5% from April to March. The surge in Income was due to stimulus checks and individuals making more on unemployment than their jobs. This has become the new normal. Not just the U.S government, but central banks around the world have plugged a gaping hole of demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Today, the ECB concludes a policy meeting at 6:45 am CT. While Germany looks to finalize a 100 billion-euro stimulus plan and the European Commission works towards a centralized budget that unleashes another 750 billion-euros with tow thirds of it being forgivable grants to the hardest hit nations, the ECB is expected to expand their 750 billion-euro Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme today to as much as 1.25 trillion-euros. The announcement comes at 6:45 am CT and ECB President Lagarde press conference follows at 7:30 am CT. Weekly Jobless Claims are due at 7:30 am CT. With a large focus on the headline Initial Claims, due to the crisis playing out the Continuing Claims number is becoming just as important. Traders must also keep an ear to the ground on developments on the U.S-China front after the White House banned Chinese passenger airlines from flying to the U.S. However, for now, the market seems to be little concerned with the two global powerhouses facing off.

Technicals: The tape did not make new highs overnight before settling in. Price action in the S&P stretched to 3131 key resistance and did not decisively settle above major three-star resistance at 3107-3114.75. Whereas the NQ seems to have little concern for technical levels precisely but is very aware of the overhead record. Our momentum indicator in the S&P this morning aligns closely with 3107 and continue price action below here could encourage a small consolidation lower.

Crude Oil (July) Yesterdays close: Settled 37.29, up 0.48 Fundamentals: Crude Oil is so far within one of its tightest overnight ranges in weeks at the onset of U.S. hours. This comes a day after a draw in Crude Oil inventories offset OPEC throwing cold water over hopes of an immediate three-month extension of the pandemic cuts. Distillates, however, added 9.935 mb, the largest since January 2019. Still, a continued wave of risk-on coupled with OPEC+ rescheduling a meeting for later this month has kept the complex from slipping. Traders want to keep an ear to the ground on OPEC+ developments as Iraqi compliance seems to be creating a divide.

Technicals: Price action created a spinning top formation yesterday; this can allude to exhaustion and a potential shift in momentum.

Gold (August) Yesterdays close: Settled at 1704.8, down 29.2 Fundamentals: Gold got smacked yesterday. The weakness began developing early in the week after failing several gasps for air to extend its range higher. The blow-out ADP Payrolls pressured safe-havens and the Treasury complex was hit just as hard. Furthermore, the Dollar also continued to lose significant ground despite the better than excepted economic data; in the end, Dollar weakness helped buoy the metals complex and set the stage for todays gains. We also noted here yesterday that selling in Gold was also due to the June contract in delivery closing its spread against August to a normal level. Lastly, as risk-assets melt up, Gold losses interest and once stocks shook off the events of last weekend it set the stage for lower Gold. The ECB expanding their pandemic program bond buying to 1.35 trillion-euros, larger than expected and this has helped the metal snap back. Nonfarm Payroll is on deck tomorrow.

Technicals: After a steady settlement yesterday, nearly 1% from the low, Gold is back above our momentum indicator this morning at 1717.3, however, faces major three-star resistance at

