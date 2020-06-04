Corn (July)

Fundamentals : Weekly export sales this morning came in at 637,500 metric tons for 2019/2020, within the range of expectations, up 49% from the previous week, but down 19% from the 4-week average. Yesterdays weekly EIA ethanol report showed production increased 41,000 barrels per day and stocks dropped 700,000 barrels, to the lowest level since January.

Technicals : The market has done a great job defending the 320 area this week which has helped the market grind higher in the early morning trade. We can see higher lows and higher highs over the last month and a half which has continued to keep us upbeat, especially with the way funds are positioned. If we can achieve a breakout above technical resistance, we could see that spark a bigger short covering rally, regardless of near-term fundamentals. ....Contact us for the FULL report!

Bias: Bullish

Previous Session Bias: Bullish

Resistance: 330-333****, 343 -344 **

Pivot: 320

Support: 316-317 ***, 308 -310*** 298 -301 **

Soybeans (July)

Fundamentals : Weekly export sales came in at 495,200 metric tons for 2019/2020, down 23% from last week and 36% below the 4-week average. Recent purchases from China have renewed optimism for future demand, despite headlines earlier in the week that stated Chinese purchases of some US agricultural products would come to an end. We referred to those threats as a continuation of political rhetoric and jawboning in our interview with RFD-TV on Monday morning.

Technicals : Soybeans have crawled back to 4-star technical resistance, 857-861 , an inflection point for the market. We either fail and retest the low end of the range, or we see a conviction breakout and a swift move higher. We are hopeful for the latter but have tempered expectations. ....Contact us for the FULL report!

Bias : Bullish/Neutral

Previous Session Bias: Bullish/Neutral

Resistance: 857-861 ****, 877 -882 ***

Support: 829-834****, 818-821***, 808 ***, 791**

Chicago Wheat (July)

Fundamentals : Weekly export sales came in at 179,500 metric tons for 2019/2020, 14% lower than last week and 14% below the 4-week average. The USD has been weaker over the last week and a half, if that continues, that should bode well for commodities, like wheat.

Technicals : Wheat futures staged a rally yesterday and are getting follow through today. Resistance remains intact from 525-529. A breakout above this pocket would be bullish as the chart is starting to form higher lows and higher highs, with a potential inverse head and shoulders pattern coming into play. In yesterdays report we wrote: Our bias is Neutral, but if you want to be long here it may be worth a shot. A close below $5.00 and its time to take your medicine and look for a new setup.. ....Contact us for the FULL report!

Bias : Neutral

Previous Session Bias: Neutral

Resistance: 525-529****

Pivot: 512 -514

Support: 491 -494 ***

