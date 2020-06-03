As we reopen from The Great COVID-19 Lockdown, everyone knows about or has used Zoom Communications video conferencing platform. Your kids have likely used it for remote schooling, and if you havent used it for work, then you probably used it for some kind of virtual happy hour, yoga class, or anything else requiring a large-group gathering.

Sure, Zoom had an embarrassing security hiccup in early April, causing many people to wonder if the company can scale, but aside from that, the fundamentals and technicals forecasted good weather amid the pandemic storm.

On the Fundamental Front

In Q4, Zoom beat analyst expectations for both earnings ($0.15 vs $0.07 consensus) and revenue ($188.3 million, vs. $176.6 million anticipated). Its guidance for Q1 stood at $0.10 in adjusted earnings per share; revenues projected at $199 - $201 (64% growth), far above analyst estimates, according to Refinitiv.

Add to this the fact that people relied on video conferencing tech during the COVID-19 lockdown; an essential for both the economy (remote working) and general sanity in light of cabin fever.

On the Technical Front

First, Zoom bucked the trend; its share prices remained sideways as the broader market collapsed. In late February, the 50-EMA crossed above the 200-EMA [1], a bullish technical sign. Then, the Q4 earnings report came out positive--and it reflected the period before its surge in usage due to COVID-19. The box at [2] signalled a potential buy opportunity with a stop loss at the recent swing low at [3].

Although swing trades typically last days to weeks, the subsequent uptrend supporting both fundamental and technical forecasts might have warranted holding the position until Q1 earnings. Its easy to say that now, in light of the outcome. But if you look at the situation as it unfolded, the situation was far from gloomy.

