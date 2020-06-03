WHEAT:

General Comments: Wheat markets finished lower as the weather seemed to improve in Russia and cause Black Sea prices to move lower. It was a week of mixed weather news as Russia got good rains in just about all areas but parts of Europe and the western Great Plains of the US stayed dry. The weather is also good in Australia and has been good for planting in Argentina although Argentina has also been drier than normal. Frequent showers are being reported in most of Australia. The big weather feature is the dry weather in Europe and the US and this dry weather has been supporting world prices and futures price action. Competition for sales is expected to be tough even with less in the US and Europe as Australia is coming back after years of drought and as Russia has better weather and improved production prospects. The harvest, small or big, is coming and prices usually start to move lower soon and remain down through the harvest. Any rally at this time might not go much farther.

Overnight News: The southern Great Plains should get dry conditions. Temperatures should be near normal. Northern areas should see scattered showers. Temperatures will average near to below normal. The Canadian Prairies should see mostly dry conditions. Temperatures should average below normal. Egypt bought 120,000 tons of Ukrainian Wheat.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Chicago are mixed. Support is at 501, 486, and 484 July, with resistance at 522, 524, and 528 July. Trends in Kansas City are mixed. Support is at 441, 439, and 431 July, with resistance at 460, 467, and 473 July. Trends in Minneapolis are mixed. Support is at 514, 510, and 504 July, and resistance is at 526, 534, and 538 July.

RICE

General Comments: Rice was a little higher in new crop months and much higher in old crop July. The funds are buying the old crop futures on ideas of supply tightness. The combination of good export buying in general and the buying inside the US due to the Coronavirus has made the market short Rice. There are ideas that the mills are well covered into new crop, but little Rice is available from producers. Most of the unsold Rice is in Arkansas. The crops are in very good condition in the south and near the Gulf Coast but planting has been problematic in parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, and Missouri. However, USDA data shows that these crops are getting planted and are thriving. Ideas are that the long grain will get planted and producers will not plant medium grain if some prevent planting is needed. There are still ideas that the US will have a much bigger crop to harvest this Fall. Meanwhile, July appears destined to test the highs made by the May contract.

Overnight News: The Delta should get scattered showers. Temperatures should be generally above normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends are up with no objectives. Support is at 1892, 1880, and 1868 July, with resistance at 1920, 1932, and 1944 July.

DJ USDA World Market Rice Prices – Jun 3

USDA today announced the prevailing world market prices

of milled and rough rice, adjusted for U.S. milling yields

and location, and the resulting marketing loan gain (MLG)

and loan deficiency payment LDP) rates. Source: USDA

—–World Price—– MLG/LDP Rate

Milled Value Rough Rough

($/cwt) ($/cwt) ($/cwt)

Long Grain 17.42 11.00 0.00

Medium/Short Grain 17.08 11.73 0.00

Brokens 11.05 —- —-

CORN AND OATS

General Comments: Corn was a little higher on the improving crop conditions here in the US. USDA showed good progress and very good condition for the Corn crop last night.. Meats processors are back and are aiming to restore 80% to 85% of capacity kill rates in their plants. The backlog of Cattle and Hogs will slowly disappear under this scenario and meats wholesale and retail prices will fall. This will take some time, but it is starting to come to pass. Ethanol demand is also improving as lockdown orders are lifter in most states and in Europe. Demand for gasoline and ethanol has gotten a little stronger and should continue to improve over time. All this still implies that ending stocks for Corn as projected by USDA can increase, but the increase should not be as great as originally thought. Export demand is becoming more difficult with US prices quoted above those in Argentina and Ukraine. Corn can rally a little more before the current seasonal rally runs out of steam as the funds still hold a significant short position and as farmers are scale up selling into the rally.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Corn are mixed to up with objectives of 346 July. Support is at 319, 315, and 312 July, and resistance is at 330, 332, and 340 July. Trends in Oats are mixed to up with objectives of 346 July. Support is at 323, 320, and 315 July, and resistance is at 335, 339, and 342 July.

SOYBEANS AND PRODUCTS

General Comments: Soybeans were higher as Chinese demand came once again into question. Overnight wire reports said that China had told its state owned traders not to purchase any more US Soybeans, but during the day the wires said that China had bought 3 to 5 cargoes of US beans. No one knows what to think about all of this. China is looking to curb the dissent in Hong Kong over moves to bring the city more under central government control from Beijing. The world has objected and the US has now imposed some additional sanctions on the country. The sanctions seem designed to keep trade flowing between the countries but the Chinese moves might upend all of that. China has remained a very active buyer in South America even as it has increased Soybeans buying here in the US, so the overall amount taken from the US might not match the hopes of the trade. Brazil prices have been creeping higher for thee rest of the world as it starts to run out of Soybeans to export, so China and the rest of the world will look to the US and Argentina for additional supplies.

Overnight News: Unknown destinations bought 186,000 tons of US Soybeans.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Soybeans are mixed. Support is at 846, 834, and 818 July, and resistance is at 862, 868, and 877 July. Trends in Soybean Meal are mixed. Support is at 282.00, 280.00, and 277.00 July, and resistance is at 286.00, 288.00, and 290.00 July. Trends in Soybean Oil are up with objectives of 2840 and 3020 July. Support is at 2750, 2720, and 2690 July, with resistance at 2810, 2860, and 2960 July.

CANOLA AND PALM OIL

General Comments: World vegetable oils markets were higher. Palm Oil closed higher on ideas of reduced production and reports of better export demand. Palm Oil has been hoping for better demand from importers as world economies slowly open after being closed by the Coronavirus epidemic. A government change in Malaysia helped open the Indian market to Malaysian imports again. China is also buying. Southern Malaysia producers reported a sharp drop in production and there are ideas that all of Malaysia will come in below previous months. Indonesia continues to focus its Palm Oil on internal demand for bio fuels. Canola closed a little higher on Chicago and despite improved growing conditions in the Canadian Prairies. Canola has found support from the recent recovery in Soybeans and Soybean Oil along with a weaker Canadian Dollar. Canola is more of a food oil than the others, although it also has bio fuels uses. A BC judge ruled against the release of the Huawei executive last week and this renewed trade tensions between Canada and China. The weather has been warmer the past couple of weeks after weeks of cold and wet weather.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Canola are down with no objectives. Support is at 456.00, 452.00, and 449.00 July, with resistance at 462.00, 468.00, and 470.00 July. Trends in Palm Oil are mixed to up with objectives of 2340 August. Support is at 2270, 2240, and 2210 August, with resistance at 2350, 2390, and 25900 August.

DJ Malaysia May 1-25 Palm Oil Exports Up 8.9% -SGS

Malaysia’s palm oil exports during the May 1-25 period are estimated up 8.9% on month at 1,044,117 metric tons, cargo surveyor SGS (Malaysia) Bhd. said Wednesday.

The following are the major items in the SGS estimate:

(All figures in metric tons)

May 1-25 April 1-25

RBD Palm Olein 398,760 293,309

RBD Palm Oil 68,280 80,430

RBD Palm Stearin 76,440 91,874

Crude Palm Oil 145,425 159,390

Total* 1,044,117 959,088

Major importers of Malaysian palm oil:

European Union 295,147 257,465

U.S. 33,800 74,915

China 184,315 170,070

Japan 30,595 20,453

India 41,550 10,150

Korea 28,300 30,500

Pakistan 65,700 35,500

Bangladesh 68,025 46,500

Egypt 34,900 1,050

Turkey 0 24,200

South Africa 71,320 68,040

*Palm oil product volumes don’t add up to total as some products aren’t included

SGS Malaysia is a division of the Switzerland-based Societe Generale de Surveillance Group.

Midwest Weather Forecast: Scattered showers this week with best amounts and coverage tomorrow. Temperatures should average above normal

US Gulf Cash Basis

Corn HRW SRW Soybeans Soybean Meal Soybean Oil

June +46 July +130 May +55 July +56 July N/A N/A

July +44 July +53 July +60 July

August +41 Sep +60 Aug

DJ ICE Canada Cash Grain Close – Jun 2

WINNIPEG — The following are the closing cash

canola prices from ICE Futures.

Source: ICE Futures

Price Basis Contract Change

CANOLA

*Par Region 444.10 -13.00 Jul 2020 up 3.00

Basis: Thunder Bay 472.80 13.00 Jul 2020 up 5.70

Basis: Vancouver 484.80 25.00 Jul 2020 up 2.70

All prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

*Quote for previous day

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

(news@marketsfarm.com, 204-414-9084, or cell

204-782-5944)

DJ Malaysian PM Cash Market Prices for Palm Oil – June 3

The following are prices for Malaysian palm oil in the cash market at 1000 GMT Wednesday, supplied by commodity broker Matthes & Porton Bhd.

Prices are quoted in U.S. dollars a metric ton, except for crude palm oil and palm kernel oil, which are in ringgit a ton. Palm kernel oil prices are in ringgit a pikul, a Malaysian measurement equivalent to 60 kilograms.

Refined, bleached and deodorized palm oil, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 597.50 +05.00 Unquoted – –

July 592.50 +05.00 Unquoted – –

Aug/Sep 582.50 +05.00 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 577.50 0.00 Unquoted – –

RBD palm olein, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 600.00 +05.00 Unquoted – –

July 595.00 +05.00 Unquoted – –

Aug/Sep 585.00 +05.00 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 580.00 0.00 Unquoted – –

RBD palm stearin, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 580.00 +05.00 Unquoted – –

Palm Fatty Acid Distillate, FOB Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 535.00 +05.00 Unquoted – –

Crude palm oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 2,460.00 +10.00 Unquoted – –

Palm kernel oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 185.00 +03.00 Unquoted – –

($1=MYR4.2635)

DJ China Dalian Grain Futures Closing Prices, Volume – Jun 03

Soybean No. 1

Turnover: 298,942 lots, or 13.40 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 5,009 5,045 5,009 5,015 5,008 5,019 11 301 1,389

Sep-20 4,514 4,560 4,438 4,442 4,539 4,502 -37 285,954 123,426

Nov-20 4,039 4,165 4,039 4,040 4,081 4,083 2 42 519

Jan-21 4,009 4,071 4,000 4,016 4,010 4,033 23 12,270 20,581

Mar-21 4,034 4,039 3,913 4,014 4,021 4,016 -5 10 42

May-21 4,000 4,037 4,000 4,010 4,007 4,017 10 365 1,634

Corn

Turnover: 368,806 lots, or 7.66 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 2,040 2,045 2,033 2,036 2,040 2,039 -1 7,024 27,495

Sep-20 2,067 2,074 2,061 2,065 2,068 2,067 -1 285,677 676,553

Nov-20 2,090 2,094 2,083 2,086 2,090 2,088 -2 9,625 27,620

Jan-21 2,110 2,117 2,103 2,108 2,113 2,109 -4 57,526 226,657

Mar-21 2,126 2,132 2,119 2,126 2,129 2,124 -5 2,090 3,821

May-21 2,145 2,152 2,140 2,145 2,148 2,144 -4 6,864 26,048

Soymeal

Turnover: 928,823 lots, or 26.02 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 2,631 2,653 2,623 2,642 2,639 2,638 -1 7,827 35,630

Aug-20 2,772 2,790 2,763 2,780 2,775 2,777 2 17,071 33,322

Sep-20 2,790 2,810 2,783 2,801 2,795 2,798 3 713,431 1,571,366

Nov-20 2,824 2,846 2,820 2,836 2,830 2,832 2 15,005 25,839

Dec-20 2,842 2,860 2,841 2,852 2,847 2,849 2 3,708 1,556

Jan-21 2,849 2,864 2,838 2,852 2,850 2,852 2 142,389 626,000

Mar-21 2,750 2,760 2,746 2,749 2,746 2,751 5 60 1,615

May-21 2,665 2,680 2,660 2,674 2,672 2,673 1 29,332 127,125

Palm Oil

Turnover: 1,069,051 lots, or 52.14 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jun-20 – – – 4,770 4,770 4,770 0 0 0

Jul-20 4,980 4,980 4,938 4,952 5,008 4,956 -52 4 19

Aug-20 – – – 4,828 4,878 4,828 -50 0 2

Sep-20 4,856 4,916 4,830 4,890 4,800 4,878 78 963,480 407,105

Oct-20 4,686 4,784 4,686 4,740 4,666 4,746 80 101 339

Nov-20 4,700 4,824 4,672 4,740 4,672 4,732 60 69 183

Dec-20 4,782 4,800 4,756 4,756 4,756 4,780 24 8 185

Jan-21 4,880 4,892 4,834 4,850 4,834 4,862 28 104,682 97,331

Feb-21 4,958 4,958 4,928 4,928 4,848 4,942 94 2 113

Mar-21 – – – 4,956 4,956 4,956 0 0 18

Apr-21 – – – 4,912 4,912 4,912 0 0 154

May-21 5,000 5,026 4,966 4,982 4,974 4,998 24 705 3,055

Soybean Oil

Turnover: 455,749 lots, or 25.93 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 – – – 5,590 5,590 5,590 0 0 5

Aug-20 5,646 5,646 5,646 5,646 5,520 5,646 126 1 2

Sep-20 5,676 5,722 5,644 5,684 5,646 5,680 34 391,600 422,844

Nov-20 5,664 5,824 5,664 5,780 5,678 5,766 88 13 401

Dec-20 5,732 5,794 5,732 5,768 5,778 5,766 -12 4 31

Jan-21 5,718 5,772 5,702 5,742 5,708 5,738 30 62,733 136,293

Mar-21 – – – 5,760 5,760 5,760 0 0 11

May-21 5,746 5,792 5,722 5,770 5,728 5,774 46 1,398 5,552

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Ch. is day’s settlement minus previous settlement;

3) Volume and open interest are in lots;

4) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.