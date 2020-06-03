Softs Report 06/03/2020



COTTON

General Comments Cotton was higher. It was partly a weather market as growing conditions are still difficult in the Texas Panhandle. Support is coming from improved demand for US Cotton, but this demand has started to fade. Export sales were poor last week. There is concern that China will stop fulfilling its obligations in the Phase One trade deal due to ramped up US rhetoric on the Chinese response to the Coronavirus epidemic and now the unrest in Hong Kong. The world is starting to slowly recover from the Coronavirus scare and some stores are starting to open again after being closed for weeks. The retail demand has been slow to develop as many consumers got hurt economically due to stay at home orders during the height of the pandemic and have little disposable funds to spend on clothes. Demand will slowly improve but the industry should have plenty of supplies to work with in the short term.

Overnight News: The Delta will get mostly dry conditions and Southeast will get mostly dry conditions. Temperatures should be mostly above normal. Texas will have dry conditions or isolated showers. Temperatures will average near normal. The USDA average price is now 55.87 ct/lb. ICE said that certified stocks are now 11,279 bales, from 10,123 bales yesterday.

Chart Trends: Trends in Cotton are up with objectives of 6670 July. Support is at 5980, 5940, and 5730 July, with resistance of 6120, 6220 and 6150 July. FCOJ

General Comments: FCOJ was higher. Trends are still mostly up in the market. Support is coming from the continued effects from the Coronavirus that are keeping people at home and drinking Orange Juice. Demand from grocery stores has remained strong in response to the increased consumer demand. Oranges production was estimated as less in the latest USDA reports at below 70 million boxes, so supplies available to the market are somewhat reduced. Inventories in cold storage remain solid so there will be FCOJ to meet the demand. There is increasing concern about the food service demand not improving even with the partial opening of the states. The weather in Florida is currently good for the crops. Southern areas are cool and have seen a few showers. The Valencia harvest is in full swing. More signs of growth on trees are reported. Brazil has been dry and irrigation has been used.

Overnight News: Florida should get periods of showers. Temperatures will average near normal. Brazil should get dry conditions and near to below normal temperatures.

Chart Trends: Trends in FCOJ are mixed. Support is at 123.00, 122.00, and 120.00 July, with resistance at 140.00, 133.00, and 136.00 July. COFFEE

General Comments: Futures were higher in New York and lower in London. New York rallied on reports of big rains in parts of Central America. El Salvador, Guatemala, southwest Mexico and western Honduras were hit hard with a ;lt of rain over the weekend. El Salvador declared a State of Emergency. Coffee production and processing has taken a hit in these areas. The chart trends in New York and London are down. The demand from coffee shops and other food service operations has dropped to almost nothing. Consumers are still drinking Coffee at home, but many smaller roasters are actively trying to unload green coffee already bought a there are only a few outlets for sales at this time. This should change in the next few weeks as the US and EU economies slowly open up. The logistics of moving Coffee from Central and South America remain difficult. Producers have had trouble getting workers to pick the cherries and mills and processors have had trouble getting workers to staff the plants. Shipping logistics have improved somewhat, but many are still having trouble getting the Coffee to ports to move to consumer nations. Vietnamese producers are not selling due to the weaker prices paid currently and the effects of the Coronavirus. Indonesian producers are more active sellers.

Overnight News: ICE certified stocks are lower today at 1.759 million bags. The ICO daily average price is now 99.92 ct/lb. Brazil will get a dry week or maybe some isolated showers with near to above normal temperatures. Vietnam will see light to moderate showers.

Chart Trends: Trends in New York are down with objectives of 96.00 July. Support is at 95.00, 92.00, and 89.00 July, and resistance is at 102.00, 105.00 and 107.00 July. Trends in London are mixed. Support is at 1150, 1130, and 1080 July, and resistance is at 1210, 1240, and 1240 July. SUGAR

General Comments: New York and London closed higher despite a weakening Real and weaker petroleum prices. Both markets are showing signs of failing just when longer term chart trends were turning up. The recently weaker petroleum futures had made higher priced ethanol that much more expensive to blend and cuts demand. Prices in petroleum futures remained generally firm in the last week but still have a long way to go before Ethanol processing becomes profitable again. That makes more Sugarcane available for processing into Sugar in Brazil. The Brazil mills are trying to cover the lack of White Sugar in the market and the futures market price action suggests that they are succeeding. Reports indicate that little is on offer from India in part due to logistical and harvest problems caused by the Coronavirus. India is thought to have a very big crop of Sugarcane this year but getting it into Sugar and into export position has become extremely difficult. Thailand might also have less this year due to reduced planted area and erratic rains during the monsoon season. There are reduced flows from rivers from China as well.

Overnight News: Brazil will get a dry week or maybe isolated showers. Temperatures should average near to above normal.

Chart Trends: Trends in New York are mixed to up with objectives of 1310 and 1420 October. Support is at 1100, 1070, and 1040 October, and resistance is at 1160, 1180, and 1220 October. Trends in London are mixed. Support is at 360.00, 351.00, and 343.00 August, and resistance is at 371.00, 379.00, and 387.00 August. COCOA

General Comments: New York and London closed lower. The virus has complicated farming and marketing efforts. Ideas are that deliveries can be slower on any contracted Cocoa and that the next crop could suffer as workers stay away. The Coronavirus helps keep demand away and helps keep workers from grinding facilities and chocolate manufacturers. The removal of the lockdowns should improve demand in the short term. Harvest is now over for the main crop in West Africa and the results so far are very good. The reports from West Africa imply that a big harvest in the region. Ideas are that Southeast Asia also has good crops.

Overnight News: Isolated to scattered showers are forecast for West Africa. Temperatures will be near normal. Malaysia and Indonesia should see showers. Temperatures should average above normal. Brazil will get mostly dry conditions and near to above normal temperatures. ICE certified stocks are lower today at 4.252 million bags.

Chart Trends: Trends in New York are mixed. Support is at 2400, 2320, and 2310 July, with resistance at 2510, 2580, and 2650 July. Trends in London are mixed to down with objectives of 1870 and 1820 July. Support is at 1890, 1870, and 1830 July, with resistance at 1940, 1970, and 1990 July.



