USD bounces after PBOC fix/OPEC news. Bank of Canada up next.



ANALYSIS USDCAD Theres a mild risk-off feel to the FX markets this morning and it all started with last nights slightly higher than expected USDCNY fix out of the PBOC. The Peoples Bank of China set the midpoint of the on-shore yuans trading band versus the dollar at 7.1074 (compared to the analyst estimate range of 7.1000 to 7.1050); reversing a string of lower than expected fixes over the last week and suggesting that the Chinese are done massaging their currency higher for now. The off-shore dollar/yuan (USDCNH) confidently regained the 7.1000 level as a result, which in turn started a bounce for the broader USD during the 9pmET hour. The dollars bid continued into European trade today as the BTP/Bund spread galloped higher at the open; perhaps because as Italian bond traders realized that tomorrows 500blnEUR expansion to the ECBs PEPP has been largely priced-in by the markets. Crude oil markets then began to sell off on reports that tomorrows OPEC+ meeting, and a tentative 1-month extension to the 9.7mln bpd production cut, may not happen as Saudi Arabia and Russia drew a hard line over quota cheating by some nations. This caused the July WTI oil futures to give up their overnight gains and spur more even more broad USD buying, which in turn helped USDCAD regain the bottom end of the 1.3540-70 support zone it struggling to hold amid yesterdays further unwinding of negative US/China bets. Traders are now struggling to hold the 1.3540s as support after the US just reported a massively better than expected ADP Employment Report for the month of May (-2.76M vs -9.00M). Next up at 10amET are the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI figures for May (44.0 expected), the US Factory Order numbers for April (-14.0% MoM expected), and the Bank of Canadas latest monetary policy announcement. While traders arent expecting any changes to Canadian monetary policy as outgoing governor Stephen Poloz passes the baton to Tiff Macklam, traders have bid up overnight option volatility similar to how they did prior to the April policy meeting, which suggests a 100pt intra-day price range for spot USDCAD today. We also think Fridays looming 1.6mlnUSD option expiry at the 1.3500 strike is worthy to note at this point, given its massive size and proximity to the spot market right now. The US Energy Information Agency will report its weekly oil inventory numbers at 10:30amET this morning and we think traders will very much be hoping that the government report confirms last nights surprisingly bullish number from the private American Petroleum Institute (-0.483M vs +3.038M). USDCAD DAILY USDCAD HOURLY JULY CRUDE OIL DAILY EURUSD Euro/dollars traders seem to be shrugging off this mornings better than expected US ADP Employment Report for May as it almost doesnt sound believable in light of the much higher week-over-week Jobless Claims figures reported over the last month. This mornings OPEC+ developments are far more important in our opinion as the headlines are exposing how fragile the alliance really is and how broad compliance with agreed production cuts has become a joke. We think the EURUSD market will be content to pivot around the 1.1180-90s today (where chart support currently lies) and perhaps slip below it ahead of tomorrows ECB meeting. Over 3.3blnEUR in option expires between the 1.1175 and 1.1220 strikes appear to be helping the market stay put for now. EURUSD DAILY EURUSD HOURLY BTP/BUND YIELD SPEAD DAILY GBPUSD It looks like sterling hit some buy stops above chart resistance in the 1.2570s during the 8pmET hour last night, but the USDCNY fix and OPEC+ developments since then have combined to now put downward pressure on this level (which is not acting as support). The EURGBP cross is trading flat today after the 0.8880 support level was defended twice in the last 24hrs."City sources say the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has told banks to step up plans for the UK to leave the EU without a trade deal",according to Sky News. Traders are expecting an update on Friday as to how this weeks Brexit transition talks unfolded.

GBPUSD DAILY GBPUSD HOURLY EURGBP DAILY AUDUSD The Australian dollar ripped higher during the 8pmET hour last night as there wasnt much technical resistance sitting in the markets way after AUDUSD recorded another bullish NY close way above the 0.6770s. All this changed after the PBOC announced its daily USDCNY fix during the 9pmET hour, and so began USDCNHs bid and AUDUSDs fall. Last nights in-line Australian GDP numbers for Q1 were a non-event because these are outdated (-0.3% QoQ and +1.4% YoY). Australia will report its April Retail Sales figures tonight at 9:30pmET, which will probably also get ignored (-17.9% MoM expected). AUDUSD DAILY AUDUSD HOURLY USDCNH DAILY USDJPY The dollar/yen market ripped the face off the fund short positions yesterday and scored an impressive NY close right at chart resistance in the 108.60s. The seeds for a new uptrend have now been planted and are quickly growing as USDJPY now successfully consolidates yesterdays move by defending chart support in the 108.50s multiple times during the overnight session. However, we would caution that the market is showing a much closer correlation with broader risk sentiment today (which comes as a change when compared to price action over the last week). This means we may need to start paying attention to US 10yr yields once again. Notice how theyre rallying to one-week highs with German bund yields now.

USDJPY DAILY USDJPY HOURLY US 10-YR YIELD DAILY Charts: Reuters Eikon Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Contact us or call EBC's trading desk directly at 1-888-729-9716. About Exchange Bank of Canada

Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: www.ebcfx.com

Disclaimer:All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement. This publication has been prepared by Exchange Bank of Canada for informational and marketing purposes only. Opinions, estimates and projections contained herein are our own as of the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The information and opinions contained herein have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness and neither the information nor the forecast shall be taken as a representation for which Exchange Bank of Canada, its affiliates or any of their employees incur any responsibility. Neither Exchange Bank of Canada nor its affiliates accept any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this information. This publication is not, and is not constructed as, an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any of the currencies referred to herein, nor shall this publication be construed as an opinion as to whether you should enter into any swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. The general transaction, financial, educational and market information contained herein is not intended to be, and does not constitute, a recommendation of a swap or trading strategy involving a swap within the meaning of U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Regulation 23.434 and Appendix A thereto. This material is not intended to be individually tailored to your needs or characteristics and should not be viewed as a "call to action" or suggestion that you enter into a swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. You should note that the manner in which you implement any of the strategies set out in this publication may expose you to significant risk and you should carefully consider your ability to bear such risks through consultation with your own independent financial, legal, accounting, tax and other professional advisors. All Exchange Bank of Canada products and services are subject to the terms of applicable agreements and local regulations. This publication and all information, opinions and conclusions contained in it are protected by copyright. This information may not be reproduced in whole or in part, or referred to in any manner whatsoever nor may the information, opinions and conclusions contained in it be referred to without the prior express written consent of Exchange Bank of Canada.



Recent articles from this author USD bounces after PBOC fix/OPEC news. Bank of Canada up next.

USD takes another leg lower after China denies US purchase halt

Traders price-out some US/China risk since late Friday

USD volatile into month-end / Trump press conference

USD continues post-Pompeo slide after better US data

About the author Erik works with corporations and institutions to help them better navigate the currency markets. His desk provides fast, transparent, and low cost trade execution; up to the minute fundamental and technical market analysis; custom strategy development; and post-trade services -- all in an effort to add value to your firm’s bottom line. Erik has been trading currencies professionally and independently for more than 12 years. Prior to leading the trading desk at EBC, Erik was in charge of managing the foreign exchange risk for one of Canada’s largest independent broker-dealers. Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Email: erik.bregar@ebcfx.com Phone: 888-729-9716 Contributing author since 09/25/17