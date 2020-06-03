Hello traders and welcome to the intraday LTCUSD update!

Today we will talk about cryptocurrencies, specifically Litecoin (LTCUSD).



Litecoin was much weaker compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum in the last couple weeks and that's why it's still below previous highs. Despite current recovery, it looks like a corrective (a)-(b)-(c) rally in a higher degree wave "b", so LTCUSD can be now headed back below 40 region into a wave "c" as part of flat correction, so watch out for more weakness within a five-wave decline in June.

LITECOIN (LTCUSD), 1H



Disclosure: Please be informed that information we provide is NOT a trading recommendation or investment advice. All of our work is for educational purposes only.