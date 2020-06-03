The broad stock market has slightly extended its uptrend in the last five trading days (May 27 - June 2) again. More than two months ago on March 23, the S&P 500 index sold off to new medium-term low of 2,191.86. It was a stunning 35.4% below February 19 record high of 3,393.52. The corona virus and economic slowdown fears have erased more than a third of the broad stock market value. Then we saw huge come-back rally, as the index got back firmly above 3,000 mark. However, the index remains 10.1% below the February 19 record high of 3,393.52.

The S&P 500 index has gained 2.16% since last Wednesday's open. In the same period of time our five long and five short stock picks have lost 0.49%. Stock picks were relatively weaker than the broad stock market last week. Our long stock picks have gained 1.58%, so they have basically followed the market. However, short stock picks have resulted in a loss of 2.55%. The overall results remain relatively better than the S&P 500 index over last months.

If stocks were in a prolonged downtrend, being able to profit anyway, would be extremely valuable. Of course, it's not the point of our Stock Pick Updates to forecast where the general stock market is likely to move, but rather to provide you with stocks that are likely to generate profits regardless of what the S&P does.

This means that our overall stock-picking performance can be summarized on the chart below. The assumptions are: starting with $100k, no leverage used. The data before Dec 24, 2019 comes from our internal tests and data after that can be verified by individual Stock Pick Updates posted on our website.

Below we include statistics and the details of our three recent updates:

June 2, 2020

Long Picks (May 27 open - June 2 close % change): OXY (+0.34%), DISCK (-1.60%), HAS (-0.39%), PPL (+8.41%), SYY (+1.14%)

Short Picks (May 27 open - June 2 close % change): AEP (+6.10%), CAG (+4.84%), ABBV (+0.55%), COP (-0.32%), FB (+1.59%)



Average long result: +1.58%, average short result: -2.55%

Total profit (average): -0.49%



Long Picks (May 20 open - May 26 close % change): SLB (+5.32%), TWTR (+11.51%), CSCO (-0.47%), SPG (+1.13%), DTE (+1.06%)

Short Picks (May 20 open - May 26 close % change): AMT (+5.15%), SO (+0.87%), K (-0.34%), HES (+3.07%), NFLX (-8.69%)



Average long result: +3.71%, average short result: -0.01%

Total profit (average): +1.85%



Long Picks (May 13 open - May 19 close % change): SLB (+1.42%), CSCO (+2.74%), NWSA (+6.12%), CCI (-1.04%), CB (+1.46%)

Short Picks (May 13 open - May 19 close % change): AVB (+2.72%), C (+5.79%), AEP (-0.45%), COP (+4.02%), AAPL (+0.32%)



Average long result: +2.14%, average short result: -2.48%

Total profit (average): -0.17%

Let's check which stocks could magnify S&P's gains in case it rallies, and which stocks would be likely to decline the most if S&P plunges. Here are our stock picks for the Wednesday, June 3 - Tuesday, June 9 period.

We will assume the following: the stocks will be bought or sold short on the opening of today's trading session (June 3) and sold or bought back on the closing of the next Tuesday's trading session (June 9).

We will provide stock trading ideas based on our in-depth technical and fundamental analysis, but since the main point of this publication is to provide the top 5 long and top 5 short candidates (our opinion, not an investment advice) for this week, we will focus solely on the technicals. The latter are simply more useful in case of short-term trades.

First, we will take a look at the recent performance by sector. It may show us which sector is likely to perform best in the near future and which sector is likely to lag. Then, we will select our buy and sell stock picks.

There are eleven stock market sectors: Energy, Materials, Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Health Care, Financials, Technology, Communications Services, Utilities and Real Estate. They are further divided into industries, but we will just stick with these main sectors of the stock market.

We will analyze them and their relative performance by looking at the Select Sector SPDR ETF's.

The stock market sector analysis is available to our subscribers only.

Based on the above, we decided to choose our stock picks for the next week. We will choose our top 3 long and top 3 short candidates using trend-following approach, and top 2 long and top 2 short candidates using contrarian approach:

Trend-following approach:

buys: 1 x Materials, 1 x Communication Services, 1 x Consumer Discretionary

sells: 1 x Consumer Staples, 1 x Health Care, 1 x Real Estate

Contrarian approach (betting against the recent trend):

buys: 1 x Consumer Staples 1 x Health Care

sells: 1 x Materials, 1 x Communication Services

Trend-following approach

Top 3 Buy Candidates

VMC Vulcan Materials Co. - Materials

Stock trades above its two-month-long downward trend line

Potential breakout above bull flag pattern

The resistance level of $115-120 (upside profit target level)

DISCK Discovery, Inc. - Communication Services

Stock trades above its downward trend line

Upside profit target level of $22-23

The support level remains at $17-18

HAS Hasbro, Inc. - Consumer Discretionary

The market trades along its short-term upward trend line following breaking above the resistance level of $70

The resistance levels of $80 (upside profit target)

of $80 (upside profit target) The support level remains at $60

Summing up, the above trend-following long stock picks are just a part of our whole Stock Pick Update. The Materials, Communication Services and Consumer Discretionary sectors were relatively the strongest in the last 30 days. And they all have gained more than the S&P 500 index in the same period. So that part of our ten long and short stock picks is meant to outperform in the coming days if the broad stock market acts similarly as it did before.

Thank you.

Paul Rejczak

Stock Trading Strategist

Sunshine Profits - Effective Investments through Diligence and Care

* * * * *

