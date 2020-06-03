Below is my weekly newspaper column from May 15, entitled, An Embarrassing Scenario. I hope you enjoy my ramblings.

May 22, 2020

An Embarrassing Scenario

Though the stock market fell 30% in 8 weeks it quickly bottomed and headed north. Now, the market has rallied by more than 35% in 8 weeks, the best rally in 80 years and recouping 65% all that was previously lost. The CRB Index, weighted towards grains and livestock remains 35% lower for the year. Stocks have recovered impressively over the past few months but the US ag-markets remain the weakest of the weak.

According to CBSNews, ... Goldman Sachs, the investment bank predicts in a new report that unemployment, which surged to nearly 15% in April, could soar to 25% this year. That would equal the peak jobless rate during the Great Depression. And, Although the financial giant expects economic growth to pick up in the second half of 2020 as business resumes, it forecasts that unemployment will remain at 10% by year-end matching the high reached in 2009 during the Great Recession. A return to the pre-virus rate is likely years away.

To describe me as befuddled and confused regarding what I posted in the two paragraphs above would be a gross understatement. Here we have a historic rise in unemployment the likes of which has not been seen since the 1930s and the stock market ignores the bad news. Yet, the same news keeps commodities wallowing in red ink.

Here is an embarrassing rub regarding raw commodities per se showing unusual weakness. The Labor Department reported that prices US consumers paid for groceries jumped 2.6% in April, the largest one month gain since 1974, 46 years ago. CNBC news is quoted as stating, The spike in supermarket prices was broad based...The price of the meats, poultry, fish and eggs category rose 4.3%, fruits and vegetables climbed 1.5%, cereals and bakery products advanced 2.9%, and dairy goods gained 1.5%.

In other words, those that actually produce grains and livestock, U.S. farmers and ranchers, are not benefitting from a rise in the value of their products. But the commodities ranchers and farmers produce are selling at the highest levels in 46 years in grocery stores across the nation. How can grocery prices be at a 46 year high yet raw commodity prices remain under heavy selling pressure? I am embarrassed by such an economic scenario.

But that also reminds me of a story from, Haunted By Markets in a chapter entitled, "Uncomfortably Embarrassed." A gorilla walks into a nightclub, strolls up to the bar, slaps a $50 bill down and says to the barkeep, Gimme a beer! The barkeep, startled, nods his head, picks up the $50 and goes to the end of the bar to get change and a beer. While filling a frosty mug the bartender says to a friend sitting close, Hey. Did you see that gorilla gave me $50 for a beer? Was that amazing or what? His friend, glancing out of the corner of his eyes at the gorilla, replies in a very subdued voice. Yea, I saw that. It was amazing. Lowering his voice to a whisper he goes on to say, But only give him back $5 in change. Gorillas are notoriously bad with money. Notoriously bad."

"The barkeep, head tilting slightly with an eyebrow arching replies, "Really! Theyre bad with money?"Carrying the beer in one hand and change in the other the barkeep approaches the gorilla. Placing the $5 bill and the beer on the bar the barkeep says, "Here you go. Enjoy and heres your change."

As the gorilla was sipping his beer and slowly looking around the club, the barkeep says, "I'm sure glad you came by. We dont get many gorillas in here for some reason." Turning back to the barkeep the gorilla says, "I bet you dont. Not with beer at $45 a glass." The barkeep was uncomfortably embarrassed.

Embarrassed is how I feel looking at how easily the stock market can rally when the Fed, White House and Congress embark on a plan to help the economy when all they actually aid and comfort is the stock market. Why cant they, or, why dont they push hard for a stimulus policy that benefits US farmers and ranchers? Why is it raw commodities are struggling to improve in value when compared to the paper markets, stocks, bonds and the dollar?

According to the Financial Times, the Consumer Price Index in April fell by more than any month since December, 2008. The Times also states what is, more worrisome is the (downward) trend with commodity prices and virtually all commodities are seeing declines. But once again, such weakness is not showing up in the stock market. Or, with the prices being paid at grocery stores that are now at a 46 year high. I am embarrassed by such a lop-sided economic scenario.

The time is 7:15 a.m. Chicago. And as I type furiously away, bonds, metals and petroleum are in the red. Other than stocks, the session is far more bearish than bullish. But the session is also quite young and subject to change.







