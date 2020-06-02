WTI Crude (CL) is trying to form its 5th straight green daily candle and 6th straight green weekly candle in today's Asia morning. Significantly, CL is vulnerable to healthy profittaking today as it bumps up against the point in March following the gap down (from its prior weekly close). Although CL appears to want to gravitate towards the 50% Fib retrace of the March crash in the next few weeks, healthy consolidation may first kick in following today's highly anticipated weekly inventory data at 1030am EST. The weekly and daily MACD are bottomish, rallying or consolidating recent gains. I am looking to go long in the green zone (of the daily chart) and am targeting the red zone for Tuesday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter)...Click hereto read the analysis of Gold, Raw Sugar

WTI Crude (CL) Weekly/Daily/4hr

