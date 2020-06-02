|
Which Way Should I Attack the Market?, ES Daily Charts & Trading Levels 6.03.2020
Tuesday, June 02, 2020
by Ilan-Levy Mayer of Cannon Trading Company, Inc.
Which way should I attack the market?
I am asked this question often and I wish I had a clear cut mathematical formula to share that answers the question....I don't but I do have a few tips/ ideas:
- Look at the daily chart to see which way is the momentum?
- Take a look at the 120 chart and use indicators you have confidence in along with support and resistance levels to decide if you have a certain direction to attack the market from or if you have no bias on any given session?
- Look for action around major levels ( previous day high/lows, opening price and such) to observe who's hand is on top? the bulls or the bears?
Two charts below to illustrate the points, first is a daily chart and the second a 120 minute chart, both of the mini SP 500.
Using oscillators I learned to have better than 50% confidence along with moving average, volume and momentum I created conditions to mark the colors of the bars.
Green colors means I should look to attack more from the long side, red bars mean I should look to attack more from the short side.
Black bars are neutrals. Attack both sides with the same "weight".
If you look at the second chart, the 120 minute one you will see that it has been either long or neutral since May 26th....to learn more or inquire moreabout the concept visit our website.
ES 120 minute Chart
6-03-2020
Trading Futures, Options on Futures, and retail off-exchange foreign currency transactions involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources. You may lose all or more of your initial investment. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time.
About the author
Ilan Levy-Mayer has been a commodities broker for over 15 years, and holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Ilan is currently the Vice President and a Senior Broker at Cannon Trading Company . He is also a CTA of Levex Capital Management and his daily blog was voted the #1 Futures Blog from Trader's Planet.
His experience in the industry dates from the beginning of online trading, and he has also developed several trading systems over the years. In addition, Ilan has written several articles about trading methods and trading psychology, and has been quoted and published several times in SFO magazine, Futures, and Bloomberg. He has been invited to speak at the Chicago Board of Trade, a significant distinction.
Ilan specializes in analyzing the markets based on timing methods, proprietary technical indicators, using support and resistance levels and looking at multiple time frames.
Take a step in the right direction and contact me today, Toll-Free: 800-454-9572 or direct: +310-859-9572. You may also directly e-mail me, Send mail.
_____________________________________________________________
Disclaimer: This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell, but a current market view provided by Cannon Trading Inc. Any statement of facts here in contained are derived from sources believed to be reliable, but are not guaranteed as to accuracy, nor they purport to be complete. No responsibility is assumed with respect to any such statement or with respect to any expression of opinion herein contained. Readers are urged to exercise their own judgement in trading.