Which way should I attack the market?

I am asked this question often and I wish I had a clear cut mathematical formula to share that answers the question....I don't but I do have a few tips/ ideas:

Look at the daily chart to see which way is the momentum? Take a look at the 120 chart and use indicators you have confidence in along with support and resistance levels to decide if you have a certain direction to attack the market from or if you have no bias on any given session? Look for action around major levels ( previous day high/lows, opening price and such) to observe who's hand is on top? the bulls or the bears?

Two charts below to illustrate the points, first is a daily chart and the second a 120 minute chart, both of the mini SP 500.

Using oscillators I learned to have better than 50% confidence along with moving average, volume and momentum I created conditions to mark the colors of the bars.

Green colors means I should look to attack more from the long side, red bars mean I should look to attack more from the short side.

Black bars are neutrals. Attack both sides with the same "weight".