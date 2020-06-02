Crop Progress

Date 31-May 24-May 2019 Avg

Cotton Planted 66 53 67 68

8 7 7

Corn Planted 93 88 64 89

Corn Emerged 78 64 42 73

Soybeans Planted 75 65 36 68

Soybeans Emerged 52 35 17 44

Sorghum Planted 49 39 33 46

Rice Planted 93 89 89 96

Rice Emerged 81 71 72 86

Peanuts Planted 78 64 84 82

Sugarbeets Planted 99 93 96 99

Sunflowers Planted 32 14 16 38

Oats Planted 96 93 89 97

Oats Emerged

86 78 74 89

Oats Headed 27 22 29

Winter Wheat Headed 77 68 73 81

Winter Wheat Harvested 3 1 2

Spring Wheat Planted 91 81 90 96

Spring Wheat Emerged 67 51 63 80

Barley Planted 93 86 92 96

Barley Emerged 74 62 68 81

Crop Condition

Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent

Cotton This Week 1 7 48 39 5

Cotton Last Week

Cotton Last Year 3 10 41 38 8

Winter Wheat This Week 6 13 30 43 8

Winter Wheat Last Week 5 11 30 46 8

Winter Wheat Last Year 2 7 27 50 14

Spring Wheat This Week 1 1 18 72 8

Spring Wheat Last Week

Spring Wheat Last Year 1 4 21 63 11

Corn This Week 1 4 22 61 13

Corn Last Week 1 4 25 58 12

Corn Last Year

Soybeans This Week 1 3 26 60 10

Soybeans Last Week

Soybeans Last Year

Sorghum This Week 2 4 30 56 8

Sprghum Last Week

Sorghum Last Year

Rice This Week 0 2 29 55 14

Rice Last Week 1 2 35 51 11

Rice Last Year 1 6 32 52 9

Peanuts This Week 2 6 24 65 3

Peanuts Last Week

Peanuts Last Year 1 6 32 59 2

Oats This Week 1 3 25 59 12

Oats Last Week 0 3 23 62 12

Oats Last Year 3 5 34 51 7

Barley This Week 0 1 30 61 8

Barley Last Week 0 2 31 61 6

Barley Last Year 0 1 11 78 10

Pastures and Ranges This Week 4 12 33 42 9

Pastures and Ranges Last Week 4 12 34 43 7

Pastures and Ranges Last Year 1 6 26 54 13

DJ USDA Grain Inspections for Export in Thousand Bushels-Jun 1

For the week ending May 28, in thousand bushels. Includes

waterway shipments to Canada.

Grain ——-week ending——- current previous

May 28 May 21 last mkt yr mkt yr

year to date to date

Barley 0 0 29 1,403 488

Corn 44,411 43,196 29,323 1,121,386 1,548,233

Flaxseed 0 0 0 19 17

Mixed 0 0 0 0 0

Oats 0 0 34 230 241

Rye 0 0 4 0 7

Sorghum 4,926 7,404 2,521 130,614 55,637

Soybeans 14,565 12,587 18,757 1,300,973 1,257,907

Sunflower 0 0 0 0 0

Wheat 18,348 17,080 21,794 914,754 911,056

Total 82,249 80,268 72,462 3,469,379 3,773,586

Crop marketing years begin June 1 for wheat, rye, oats, and barley.

September 1 for corn, sorghum, and soybeans.

WHEAT:

General Comments: Wheat markets finished lower as the weather seemed to improve in /Russia and cause Black Sea prices to move lower. It was a week of mixed weather news as Russia got good rains in just about all areas but parts of Europe and the western Great Plains of the US stayed dry. The weather is also good in Australia and has been good for planting in Argentina although Argentina has also been drier than normal. Frequent showers are being reported in most of Australia. The big weather feature is the dry weather in Europe and the US and this dry weather has been supporting world prices and futures price action. Competition for sales is expected to be tough even with less in the US and Europe as Australia is coming back after years of drought and as Russia has better weather and improved production prospects. The harvest, small or big, is coming and prices usually start to move lower soon and remain down through the harvest. Any rally at this time might not go much farther.

Overnight News: The southern Great Plains should get dry conditions. Temperatures should be near normal. Northern areas should see scattered showers. Temperatures will average near to below normal. The Canadian Prairies should see mostly dry conditions. Temperatures should average below normal. Egypt bought 120,000 tons of Ukrainian Wheat.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Chicago are mixed to up with no objectives. Support is at 512, 501, and 496 July, with resistance at 528, 535, and 540 July. Trends in Kansas City are mixed to up with objectives of 476 and 498 July. Support is at 457, 452, and 441 July, with resistance at 473, 477, and 486 July. Trends in Minneapolis are mixed to up with objectives of 536, 545, and 587 July. Support is at 514, 510, and 504 July, and resistance is at 526, 534, and 538 July.

RICE

General Comments: Rice was a little higher in new crop months and much higher in old crop July. The funds are buying the old crop futures on ideas of supply tightness. The combination of good export buying in general and the buying inside the US due to the Coronavirus has made the market short Rice. There are ideas that the mills are well covered into new crop, but little Rice is available from producers. Most of the unsold Rice is in Arkansas. The crops are in very good condition in the south and near the Gulf Coast but planting has been problematic in parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, and Missouri. However, USDA data shows that these crops are getting planted and are thriving. Ideas are that the long grain will get planted and producers will not plant medium grain if some prevent planting is needed. There are still ideas that the US will have a much bigger crop to harvest this Fall. Meanwhile, July appears destined to test the highs made by the May contract.

Overnight News: The Delta should get scattered showers. Temperatures should be generally above normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends are up with objectives of 1863 July. Support is at 1731, 1692, and 1654 July, with resistance at 1816, 1832, and 1844 July.

DJ Thai Rice Prices Climb on Increased Demand, Says USDA — Market Talk

0146 GMT – Thai rice prices are higher, supported by demand for white and parboiled rice from Asian and African buyers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says. It says foreign buyers began to seek Thai rice as prices of Thai and Vietnamese white rice are currently about the same after the Vietnamese government removed its rice export restrictions last month, compared with a typical price difference of around $15-$20 a metric ton. It notes Thai rice export prices increased 4% in the week ended May 25. (lucy.craymer@wsj.com)

CORN AND OATS

General Comments: Corn was a little lower on the improving crop conditions here in the US. USDA showed good progress and very good condition for the Corn crop last night.. Meats processors are back and are aiming to restore 80% to 85% of capacity kill rates in their plants. The backlog of Cattle and Hogs will slowly disappear under this scenario and meats wholesale and retail prices will fall. This will take some time, but it is starting to come to pass. Ethanol demand is also improving as lockdown orders are lifter in most states and in Europe. Demand for gasoline and ethanol has gotten a little stronger and should continue to improve over time. All this still implies that ending stocks for Corn as projected by USDA can increase, but the increase should not be as great as originally thought. Export demand is becoming more difficult with US prices quoted above those in Argentina and Ukraine. Corn can rally a little more before the current seasonal rally runs out of steam as the funds still hold a significant short position and as farmers are scale up selling into the rally.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Corn are mixed to up with objectives of 346 July. Support is at 319, 315, and 312 July, and resistance is at 330, 332, and 340 July. Trends in Oats are mixed to up with objectives of 346 July. Support is at 323, 320, and 315 July, and resistance is at 335, 339, and 342 July.

The USDA said 245 mil bu of corn was used for fuel alcohol in April, up from 410,000 mil a month ago and 441 mil last year.

—DDGS production in April was 1.014 mt versus 1.647 mt last month and 1.858 mt a year ago

SOYBEANS AND PRODUCTS

General Comments Soybeans were a little lower as Chinese demand came once again into question. Overnight wire reports said that China had told its state owned traders not to purchase any more US Soybeans, but during the day the wires said that China had bought 3 to 5 cargoes of US beans. No one knows what to think about all of this. China is looking to curb the dissent in Hong Kong over moves to bring the city more under central government control from Beijing. The world has objected and the US has now imposed some additional sanctions on the country. The sanctions seem designed to keep trade flowing between the countries but the Chinese moves might upend all of that. China has remained a very active buyer in South America even as it has increased Soybeans buying here in the US, so the overall amount taken from the US might not match the hopes of the trade. Brazil prices have been creeping higher for thee rest of the world as it starts to run out of Soybeans to export, so China and the rest of the world will look to the US and Argentina for additional supplies.

Overnight News: China bought 132,000 tons of US Soybeans.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Soybeans are mixed. Support is at 834, 818, and 812 July, and resistance is at 849, 852, and 862 July. Trends in Soybean Meal are mixed. Support is at 280.00, 277.00, and 274.00 July, and resistance is at 286.00, 288.00, and 290.00 July. Trends in Soybean Oil are mixed to up with objectives of 2840 and 3020 July. Support is at 2690, 2660, and 2630 July, with resistance at 2770, 2810, and 2860 July.

China buys at least 3 cargoes U.S. soybeans for Oct or Nov shipment – traders – Reuters News

June 1 (Reuters) – Chinese state-owned firms bought at least three bulk shipments of U.S. soybeans on Monday, or at least 180,000 tonnes, for shipment in October or November from U.S. Pacific Northwest ports, three U.S. traders familiar with the deals said.

Two traders said at least three cargoes had traded while a third said five cargoes, or about 300,000 tonnes, were sold.

The USDA April soybean crush was pegged at 183 mil bu (estimate was 183 mil bu) versus 192 mil a month ago and 172 last year

—Soyoil stocks were 2.602 bil lbs (estimate was 2.532 bil) versus 2.328 bil last month and 2.258 bil a year ago

—Soymeal stocks were 342,000t versus 369,000t last month and 337,000t a year ago

CANOLA AND PALM OIL

General Comments: World vegetable oils markets were lower. Palm Oil closed higher on ideas of reduced production and reports of better export demand. Palm Oil has been hoping for better demand from importers as world economies slowly open after being closed by the Coronavirus epidemic. A government change in Malaysia helped open the Indian market to Malaysian imports again. China is also buying. Southern Malaysia producers reported a sharp drop in production and there are ideas that all of Malaysia will come in below previous months. Indonesia continues to focus its Palm Oil on internal demand for bio fuels. Canola fell on improved growing conditions in the Canadian Prairies. Canola has found support from the recent recovery in Soybeans and Soybean Oil along with a weaker Canadian Dollar. Canola is more of a food oil than the others, although it also has bio fuels uses. A BC judge ruled against the release of the Huawei executive last week and this renewed trade tensions between Canada and China. The weather has been warmer the past couple of weeks after weeks of cold and wet weather.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Canola are down with no objectives. Support is at 456.00, 452.00, and 449.00 July, with resistance at 462.00, 468.00, and 470.00 July. Trends in Palm Oil are mixed to up with objectives of 2340 August. Support is at 2240, 2210, and 2120 August, with resistance at 2310, 2350, and 2390 August.

Midwest Weather Forecast: Scattered showers this week with best amounts and coverage tomorrow. Temperatures should average above normal

US Gulf Cash Basis

Corn HRW SRW Soybeans Soybean Meal Soybean Oil

June +46 July +130 May +55 July +56 July N/A N/A

July +44 July +53 July +60 July

August +41 Sep +60 Aug

DJ ICE Canada Cash Grain Close – Jun 1

WINNIPEG — The following are the closing cash

canola prices from ICE Futures.

Price Basis Contract Change

CANOLA

*Par Region 441.10 -20.00 Jul 2020 up 0.40

Basis: Thunder Bay 467.10 10.00 Jul 2020 dn 4.00

Basis: Vancouver 482.10 25.00 Jul 2020 dn 4.00

All prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

*Quote for previous day

DJ Malaysian PM Cash Market Prices for Palm Oil – June 2

The following are prices for Malaysian palm oil in the cash market at 1000 GMT Tuesday, supplied by commodity broker Matthes & Porton Bhd.

Prices are quoted in U.S. dollars a metric ton, except for crude palm oil and palm kernel oil, which are in ringgit a ton. Palm kernel oil prices are in ringgit a pikul, a Malaysian measurement equivalent to 60 kilograms.

Refined, bleached and deodorized palm oil, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 592.50 +15.00 Unquoted – –

July 587.50 +15.00 Unquoted – –

Aug/Sep 577.50 +10.00 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 577.50 +10.00 Unquoted – –

RBD palm olein, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 595.00 +15.00 Unquoted – –

July 590.00 +15.00 Unquoted – –

Aug/Sep 580.00 +10.00 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 580.00 +10.00 Unquoted – –

RBD palm stearin, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 575.00 +10.00 Unquoted – –

Palm Fatty Acid Distillate, FOB Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 530.00 +05.00 Unquoted – –

Crude palm oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 2,450.00 +50.00 Unquoted – –

Palm kernel oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 182.00 +02.00 Unquoted – –

($1=MYR4.275)

DJ China Dalian Grain Futures Closing Prices, Volume – Jun 02

Soybean No. 1

Turnover: 171,378 lots, or 7.76 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 4,992 5,023 4,992 5,012 5,018 5,008 -10 74 1,448

Sep-20 4,549 4,564 4,513 4,532 4,574 4,539 -35 166,599 110,824

Nov-20 4,085 4,088 4,072 4,072 4,105 4,081 -24 11 515

Jan-21 4,003 4,025 3,997 4,009 4,027 4,010 -17 4,446 19,770

Mar-21 4,021 4,021 4,021 4,021 4,050 4,021 -29 5 42

May-21 4,015 4,018 4,001 4,002 4,014 4,007 -7 243 1,535

Corn

Turnover: 294,458 lots, or 6.12 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 2,041 2,045 2,036 2,039 2,041 2,040 -1 3,381 32,288

Sep-20 2,070 2,076 2,064 2,067 2,071 2,068 -3 231,800 694,754

Nov-20 2,093 2,096 2,086 2,090 2,093 2,090 -3 13,837 23,647

Jan-21 2,114 2,119 2,107 2,110 2,115 2,113 -2 37,808 222,653

Mar-21 2,129 2,133 2,123 2,125 2,129 2,129 0 2,291 3,963

May-21 2,145 2,153 2,143 2,145 2,150 2,148 -2 5,341 23,276

Soymeal

Turnover: 1,346,953 lots, or 37.69 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 2,688 2,688 2,622 2,631 2,634 2,639 5 13,974 38,208

Aug-20 2,760 2,803 2,760 2,768 2,776 2,775 -1 13,537 34,067

Sep-20 2,805 2,815 2,778 2,787 2,798 2,795 -3 1,003,294 1,590,135

Nov-20 2,822 2,849 2,812 2,821 2,835 2,830 -5 16,386 24,452

Dec-20 2,855 2,866 2,838 2,841 2,867 2,847 -20 5,424 892

Jan-21 2,869 2,869 2,832 2,840 2,856 2,850 -6 235,208 625,000

Mar-21 2,751 2,760 2,736 2,740 2,754 2,746 -8 147 1,614

May-21 2,677 2,719 2,658 2,661 2,684 2,672 -12 58,983 127,439

Palm Oil

Turnover: 893,131 lots, or 42.91 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jun-20 – – – 4,770 4,770 4,770 0 0 0

Jul-20 – – – 5,008 5,008 5,008 0 0 20

Aug-20 4,844 4,914 4,844 4,914 4,844 4,878 34 2 2

Sep-20 4,784 4,842 4,770 4,804 4,786 4,800 14 816,058 399,005

Oct-20 4,652 4,708 4,646 4,672 4,668 4,666 -2 35 338

Nov-20 4,650 4,694 4,650 4,690 4,666 4,672 6 16 178

Dec-20 4,752 4,772 4,744 4,744 4,740 4,756 16 3 183

Jan-21 4,830 4,864 4,814 4,822 4,838 4,834 -4 76,415 93,875

Feb-21 – – – 4,848 4,852 4,848 -4 0 113

Mar-21 4,956 4,956 4,956 4,956 4,980 4,956 -24 1 18

Apr-21 – – – 4,912 4,896 4,912 16 0 154

May-21 4,980 5,004 4,952 4,958 4,992 4,974 -18 601 2,942

Soybean Oil

Turnover: 389,664 lots, or 22.05 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 – – – 5,590 5,590 5,590 0 0 5

Aug-20 – – – 5,520 5,520 5,520 0 0 2

Sep-20 5,650 5,680 5,630 5,638 5,652 5,646 -6 325,103 415,833

Nov-20 5,680 5,680 5,678 5,678 5,696 5,678 -18 2 400

Dec-20 5,800 5,800 5,760 5,760 5,772 5,778 6 25 35

Jan-21 5,696 5,732 5,686 5,696 5,710 5,708 -2 61,868 132,776

Mar-21 5,766 5,766 5,750 5,766 5,768 5,760 -8 3 11

May-21 5,716 5,740 5,696 5,710 5,730 5,728 -2 2,663 5,421

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Ch. is day’s settlement minus previous settlement;

3) Volume and open interest are in lots;

4) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.