The Energy Sector (XLE index as proxy) is the worst performing sector among all eleven. Based on CFRA data, Energy stands YTD at -21.74% while the S&P 500 (SPX) is showing a -5.39% return for the year. In contrast, Technology, the top performing sector, is up +42.57%.

Despite its underperformance, energy (XLE) has been recovering from its March lows (as shown in the uptrending line). XLE has been hovering slightly below resistance at 40.00, prices moving above and below the 50-EMA, the overall trend'' looking more and more like an ascending triangle.

Technically, a convincing upside breakout would see strong volume with subsequent follow-up that steers clear of 34.30 support. XLE will likely face resistance at the 200-EMA currently at 48.00.

