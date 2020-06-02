rounded corner
Upward Momentum Continues for Stock Index Futures
Tuesday, June 02, 2020

by Alan Bush of ADM Investor Services

STOCK INDEX FUTURES

June S&P 500 futures advanced to their highest level since March 6 and NASDAQ futures are at their best levels since February 21.

There are no major economic reports scheduled for today.

Stock index futures have been performing well in spite of a variety of old and new geopolitical concerns.

CURRENCY FUTURES

Last week the U.S. dollar broke out to the downside and is now at its lowest level since March 16.

The euro currency is higher, reflecting optimism over prospects of an E.U. recovery plan.

The European Central Bank is expected to expand its bond purchasing program when its governing council meets on June 4.

The British pound hit its highest level in over a month against the U.S. dollar on speculation that this weeks Brexit talks may start to yield progress.

The pound is higher despite news that U.K. house prices fell 1.7% over the month in May, which is the largest monthly decline since February 2009. As a result, the annual pace of house price growth slowed to 1.8% from 3.7% in April.

Higher crude oil prices supported the Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar.

The Reserve Bank of Australia left its policies unchanged at a board meeting today. The RBA board kept the official cash rate steady at 0.25% and maintained its 3-year bond yield target at the same level. RBA Governor Philip Lowe said, "It is possible that the depth of the downturn will be less than earlier expected.

In spite of the ongoing geopolitical tensions, there appears to be no flight to quality buying coming into the safe haven currencies, which are the U.S. dollar, the Japanese yen, and the Swiss franc.

The only flight to quality vehicle that is higher is gold.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

There appears to be no flight to quality buying today.

The next Federal Open Market Committee meeting is scheduled for June 9-10. According to financial futures markets there is a 98.6% probability that the FOMC will leave its fed funds rate unchanged at zero to 25 basis points.

The thirty-year Treasury bond futures are in a broadly based congestion pattern, as the main fundamental influences are offsetting.

