Hello traders!

Today we will talk about Platinum and its price action from Elliott Wave perspective.



Platinum hit 950 level, ideally for the final 5th wave and from where we have seen strong intraday decline with five sub-waves, which suggest a deeper a-b-c higher degree corrective decline.



From the EW perspective, as you can see Platnium can be currently consolidating within wave "b" as part of a flat correction that can retest the 910 - 925 resistance zone, which can be a strong bearish reversal point for wave "c" down to projected strong 770 - 715 support area.



And later, once an a-b-c correctionif fully completed, then we can expect a longer-term bullish continuation.

Respect the price action and trade smart!



PLATINUM, 1H

Disclosure: Please be informed that information we provide is NOT a trading recommendation or investment advice. All of our work is for educational purposes only.