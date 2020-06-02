Livestock Comments for Today









Below are my early morning livestock comments from my twice a day newsletter Commodity Insite. I hope you find something of interest my thoughts. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- livestock complex Critter trade was mixed yesterday with a bit of something for everyone. Feeder cattle and a few live cattle contracts for 2021 close higher but otherwise, the critters ended in a sea of red. Feeder cattle rose 150 points with Feb. and A;ril '21 cattle contracts 50 to 90 points higher. The oinkers, on the other hand, fell 227 points for spot month June while August ended lower by 160 points. Needless to say, the session was far more bearish than bullish. After the close, boxed beef prices were down $22.19, a further loss from the noon hour of $13.03. Pork cutout values fell $6.71, also a further loss from earlier of $2.26. The cattle and hog kills were a bit less than expected but overall, the supply-demand data that was bearish each day last week was worse yesterday. But the week is young enough that things may improve. Or, get worse! With cattle and hog weights on the rise and slaughter rates improving while cutout values are in a free fall, I would not be long livestock futures. I would sell rallies and, or, bear spread the market. Today, I have sharp signals to bear spread the cattle market with shorts in August futures. Stay tuned and watch for an email mail in early dealings.

As I type furiously away, nearby cattle and hog futures are lower but the back months are higher. Thus, the bear spreads are gaining ground in early dealings. Of course, the session is young and subject to change. However, if cutout values are lower for morning quotes, the bear spreads in the critter complex may do even better yet. Time will tell. And stay tuned! The time now is 8:58 a.m. Chicago









About the author Jerry Welch has been in the futures industry since the late 1970's and is a true veteran of the markets. He has been quoted often in Wall Street Journal and is author of Commodity Insite, one of the longest commodity futures newspaper columns in history. His weekly column has been published each week since the mid 1980's and is one of the most recognized names in the world of commodities. Mr. Welch is also known widely as a, "so so" flyfisherman. His column is published by the Illinois Agri News in La Salle, Illinois, Cattle Today, in Fayette, Alabama as well as Consensus, in Kansas City, Kansas. He can be contacted at 406.682.5010 for a view of his, "twice a day" market column that includes price forecasts and trading suggestions.