EURAUD is falling sharply since March when pair found a top at 1.978 level from where we see an impulsive price movement. We see pair now breaking to a fresh low, seen as wave 5 that can be targeting december 2019 levels. But keep in mind that fifth wave is final in current first big drop, so a corrective rally will be anticipated, but ideally from that 2019 swing support. Respect the price action and trade smart!



EURAUD Daily

