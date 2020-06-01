rounded corner
The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Monday, June 01, 2020

by Bob Hunt of The Pattern Trapper

The Trend Trader helps to identify the current trend status of your favorite futures markets. It not only helps us to stay on the right side of market direction, but also helps us avoid those without a trend. You can even use the grid as a spread matrix too - buying strength and selling weakness. Before you place your next trade, be sure to consult the Trend Trader.
The Trend Trader for Futures
dot_clear.gifFor Trading On Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Presented by PatternTrapper.com
INDICES
Close		%
Change
3x1
7x5		Minor
Trend		Major
Trend		Trend Reading
S&P 500 - Jun ESM03054.00+ 0.393037.363018.33Bullish
Dow Jones - Jun YMM025463+ 0.332538925183Bullish
Nasdaq - Jun NQM09595.00+ 0.369502.229445.58Bullish
Russell 2000 - Jun RTYM01404.50+ 0.841402.441398.90Bullish
INTEREST RATES
US T-Bond - Sep ZBU0177-24− 0.35177-24177-31Neutral
US T-Note - Sep TYU0139-01− 0.03138-29138-28Bullish
CURRENCIES
US Dollar Index - Jun DXM097.820− 0.5398.28498.687Bearish
Australian Dollar - Jun ADM00.6798+ 2.070.66810.6627Bullish
British Pound - Jun BPM01.2496+ 1.381.23631.2302Bullish
Canadian Dollar - Jun CDM00.7365+ 1.500.72850.7233Bullish
EuroFX - Jun ECM01.1136+ 0.311.11001.1041Bullish
Japanese Yen - Jun JYM00.9294+ 0.190.92920.9294Bullish
Swiss Franc - Jun SFM01.0402+ 0.021.03881.0365Bullish
LIVESTOCK
Feeder Cattle - Aug FCQ0136.125+ 0.57134.878133.658Bullish
Live Cattle - Aug LCQ098.975− 0.6399.70099.367Bearish
Lean Hogs - Aug LHQ055.100− 2.8655.31456.508Bearish
GRAINS
Corn - Jul CN0323^2− 0.77325^2324^2Bearish
Wheat - Jul WN0515^2− 1.06515^4514^6Neutral
Soybeans - Jul SN0840^4− 0.03842^6841^6Bearish
Soybean Meal - Jul SMN0283.1− 0.04283.6283.7Bearish
Soybean Oil - Jul BON027.60+ 0.8027.4027.28Bullish
ENERGY
Crude Oil - Jul CLN035.44− 0.1434.2534.13Bullish
Heating Oil - Jul HON01.0290− 0.731.00831.0213Bullish
Natural Gas - Jul NGN01.774− 4.061.8191.864Bearish
METALS
Gold - Aug GCQ01750.3− 0.081741.41736.3Bullish
Silver - Jul SIN018.827+ 1.7718.31718.091Bullish
Copper - Jul HGN02.4705+ 1.862.42982.4142Bullish
FOODS & FIBER
Orange Juice - Jul OJN0124.05+ 1.27125.36124.83Bearish
Sugar - Jul SBN011.00+ 0.8210.8610.89Bullish
Cocoa - Jul CCN02493+ 1.5924402420Bullish
Coffee - Jul KCN098.30+ 2.0898.2899.75Neutral
Cotton - Jul CTN060.06+ 4.2958.1457.87Bullish

Statement of disclaimer: This information was compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures, forex. ETFs, and stocks. There is no warranty, express or implied, in regards to the fitness of this information for any particular purpose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All materials are copyright © 2020 by Bob Hunt. No part of these resources may be reproduced, stored or transmitted without the prior written permission of the copyright holder.
 


About the author

Bob Hunt is the creator of the Pattern Trapper On-Line Trading Course and the Pattern Trapper ADVANCED Short term Trading Strategies index mentoring program as well as the editor of numerous Free Daily Reports. Bob has been an active independent trader since 1982. He began offering market analysis and trading advice to the public in 1999 with the inception of The Pattern Trapper.

Bob specializes in helping traders make sense out of market action by offering a perspective that makes them much more easily understood. The path to learning successful trading techniques starts with an understanding of price behavior. To begin to understand price behavior you must first learn how to create structure out of inherently un-structured market environments. The whole focus of the Pattern Trapper approach is to show traders how to create that structure - to teach them how to create "templates" for interpreting market behavior and spotting opportunity.
 
Bob is registered with the National Futures Association as a Commodity Trading Advisor.

