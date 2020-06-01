The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Tuesday, June 2, 2020



The Trend Trader helps to identify the current trend status of your favorite futures markets. It not only helps us to stay on the right side of market direction, but also helps us avoid those without a trend. You can even use the grid as a spread matrix too - buying strength and selling weakness. Before you place your next trade, be sure to consult the Trend Trader.

The Trend Trader is also available for Forex, ETS, and Stocks

Trend Trend Reading S&P 500 - Jun ESM0 3054.00 + 0.39 3037.36 3018.33 Bullish Dow Jones - Jun YMM0 25463 + 0.33 25389 25183 Bullish Nasdaq - Jun NQM0 9595.00 + 0.36 9502.22 9445.58 Bullish Russell 2000 - Jun RTYM0 1404.50 + 0.84 1402.44 1398.90 Bullish INTEREST RATES US T-Bond - Sep ZBU0 177-24 − 0.35 177-24 177-31 Neutral US T-Note - Sep TYU0 139-01 − 0.03 138-29 138-28 Bullish CURRENCIES US Dollar Index - Jun DXM0 97.820 − 0.53 98.284 98.687 Bearish Australian Dollar - Jun ADM0 0.6798 + 2.07 0.6681 0.6627 Bullish British Pound - Jun BPM0 1.2496 + 1.38 1.2363 1.2302 Bullish Canadian Dollar - Jun CDM0 0.7365 + 1.50 0.7285 0.7233 Bullish EuroFX - Jun ECM0 1.1136 + 0.31 1.1100 1.1041 Bullish Japanese Yen - Jun JYM0 0.9294 + 0.19 0.9292 0.9294 Bullish Swiss Franc - Jun SFM0 1.0402 + 0.02 1.0388 1.0365 Bullish LIVESTOCK Feeder Cattle - Aug FCQ0 136.125 + 0.57 134.878 133.658 Bullish Live Cattle - Aug LCQ0 98.975 − 0.63 99.700 99.367 Bearish Lean Hogs - Aug LHQ0 55.100 − 2.86 55.314 56.508 Bearish GRAINS Corn - Jul CN0 323^2 − 0.77 325^2 324^2 Bearish Wheat - Jul WN0 515^2 − 1.06 515^4 514^6 Neutral Soybeans - Jul SN0 840^4 − 0.03 842^6 841^6 Bearish Soybean Meal - Jul SMN0 283.1 − 0.04 283.6 283.7 Bearish Soybean Oil - Jul BON0 27.60 + 0.80 27.40 27.28 Bullish ENERGY Crude Oil - Jul CLN0 35.44 − 0.14 34.25 34.13 Bullish Heating Oil - Jul HON0 1.0290 − 0.73 1.0083 1.0213 Bullish Natural Gas - Jul NGN0 1.774 − 4.06 1.819 1.864 Bearish METALS Gold - Aug GCQ0 1750.3 − 0.08 1741.4 1736.3 Bullish Silver - Jul SIN0 18.827 + 1.77 18.317 18.091 Bullish Copper - Jul HGN0 2.4705 + 1.86 2.4298 2.4142 Bullish FOODS & FIBER Orange Juice - Jul OJN0 124.05 + 1.27 125.36 124.83 Bearish Sugar - Jul SBN0 11.00 + 0.82 10.86 10.89 Bullish Cocoa - Jul CCN0 2493 + 1.59 2440 2420 Bullish Coffee - Jul KCN0 98.30 + 2.08 98.28 99.75 Neutral Cotton - Jul CTN0 60.06 + 4.29 58.14 57.87 Bullish

Statement of disclaimer: This information was compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures, forex. ETFs, and stocks. There is no warranty, express or implied, in regards to the fitness of this information for any particular purpose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All materials are copyright © 2020 by Bob Hunt. No part of these resources may be reproduced, stored or transmitted without the prior written permission of the copyright holder.



About the author

Bob Hunt is the creator of the Pattern Trapper On-Line Trading Course and the Pattern Trapper ADVANCED Short term Trading Strategies index mentoring program as well as the editor of numerous Free Daily Reports. Bob has been an active independent trader since 1982. He began offering market analysis and trading advice to the public in 1999 with the inception of The Pattern Trapper.

Bob specializes in helping traders make sense out of market action by offering a perspective that makes them much more easily understood. The path to learning successful trading techniques starts with an understanding of price behavior. To begin to understand price behavior you must first learn how to create structure out of inherently un-structured market environments. The whole focus of the Pattern Trapper approach is to show traders how to create that structure - to teach them how to create "templates" for interpreting market behavior and spotting opportunity.



Bob is registered with the National Futures Association as a Commodity Trading Advisor.