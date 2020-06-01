|
Silver Leads Bitcoin in This Latest Rally
Monday, June 01, 2020
by Murray Rosenberg
|
Below we show the daily Quant charts of Bitcoin and Silver.
Notice that Silver has outperformed Bitcoin by nearly 2:1
When using our single Quant indicator it illustrates how to trade multiple products
In the same sector.
You can see fundamental analysis cannot compete with our quant.
About the author
Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.
The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career.
Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years.
Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction.
For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading.
The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.