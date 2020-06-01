Alerts History

• 01-Jun-2020 05:30:28 AM – CHINA HAS ASKED MAJOR STATE FIRMS TO HALT PURCHASES OF SOYBEANS, PORK FROM U.S. AFTER U.S. ACTIONS ON HONG KONG – SOURCES

• 01-Jun-2020 05:31:47 AM – CHINA READY TO HALT PURCHASES OF OTHER U.S. FARM GOODS IF U.S. TAKES FURTHER ACTIONS – SOURCES

China asks state firms to halt purchases of U.S. soybeans, pork, say sources – Reuters

BEIJING, June 1 (Reuters) – China has asked its state-owned firms to halt purchases of soybeans and pork from the United States, two people familiar with the matter said, after Washington said it would eliminate special U.S. treatment for Hong Kong to punish Beijing.

China could expand the order to include additional U.S. farm goods if Washington took further action, the people said.

WHEAT:

General Comments: Wheat markets finished the week higher, especially in Chicago HRW and Minneapolis Spring Wheat markets. It was a week of mixed weather news as Russia got good rains in just about all areas but parts of Europe and the western Great Plains of the US stayed dry. The weather is also good in Australia and has been good for planting in Argentina although Argentina has also been drier than normal. Frequent showers are being reported in most of Australia. The big weather feature is the dry weather in Europe and the US and this dry weather has been supporting world prices and futures price action. Competition for sales is expected to be tough even with less in the US and Europe as Australia is coming back after years of drought and as Russia has better weather and improved production prospects. The harvest, small or big, is coming and prices usually start to move lower soon and remain down through the harvest. Any rally at this time might not go much farther.

Overnight News: The southern Great Plains should get dry conditions. Temperatures should be near normal. Northern areas should see scattered showers. Temperatures will average near to below normal. The Canadian Prairies should see mostly dry conditions. Temperatures should average below normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Chicago are mixed to up with no objectives. Support is at 512, 501, and 496 July, with resistance at 538, 535, and 540 July. Trends in Kansas City are mixed to up with objectives of 476 and 498 July. Support is at 461, 457, and 452 July, with resistance at 473, 477, and 486 July. Trends in Minneapolis are mixed to up with objectives of 536, 545, and 587 July. Support is at 518, 510, and 504 July, and resistance is at 526, 534, and 538 July.

RICE

General Comments: Rice was a little higher in new crop months and much higher in old crop July. The funds are buying the old crop futures on ideas of supply tightness. The combination of good export buying in general and the buying inside the US due to the Coronavirus has made the market short Rice. There are ideas that the mills are well covered into new crop, but little Rice is available from producers. Most of the unsold Rice is in Arkansas. The crops are in very good condition in the south and near the Gulf Coast but planting has been problematic in parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, and Missouri. Ideas are that the long grain will get planted and producers will not plant medium grain if some prevent planting is needed. There are still ideas that the US will have a much bigger crop to harvest this Fall. Meanwhile, July appears destined to test the highs made by the July contract.

Overnight News: The Delta should get scattered showers. Temperatures should be generally above normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends are up with objectives of 1782 and 1863 July. Support is at 1654, 1640, and 1620 July, with resistance at 1731, 1744, and 1756 July.

CORN AND OATS

General Comments: Corn was higher on what appeared to be fund short covering. There did not appear to be much in the fundamentals to trigger the move, but demand is slowly improving for Corn. Meats processors are back and are aiming to restore 80% to 85% of capacity kill rates in their plants. The backlog of Cattle and Hogs will slowly disappear under this scenario and meats wholesale and retail prices will fall. This will take some time, but it is starting to come to pass. Ethanol demand is also improving as lock down orders are lifter in most states and in Europe. Demand for gasoline and ethanol has gotten a little stronger and should continue to improve over time. All this still implies that ending stocks for Corn as projected by USDA can increase, but the increase should not be as great as originally thought. Export demand is becoming more difficult with US prices quoted above those in Argentina and Ukraine. Corn can rally a little more before the current seasonal rally runs out of steam as the funds still hold a significant short position and as farmers are scale up selling into the rally.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Corn are mixed to up with objectives of 346 July. Support is at 323, 320, and 315 July, and resistance is at 330, 332, and 340 July. Trends in Oats are mixed to up with objectives of 346 July. Support is at 323, 320, and 315 July, and resistance is at 330, 335, and 339 July.

CANOLA AND PALM OIL

General Comments: World vegetable oils markets were mixed last week. Palm Oil closed higher after news of renewed demand interest from India and China and on reports of less production from southern Malaysia. It was lower today on ideas that prices had rallied too much. Palm Oil has been hoping for better demand from importers as world economies slowly open after being closed by the Coronavirus epidemic. A government change in Malaysia helped open the Indian market to Malaysian imports again. Southern Malaysia producers reported a sharp drop in production and there are ideas that all of Malaysia will come in below previous months. Indonesia continues to focus its Palm Oil on internal demand for bio fuels. Soybean Oil was higher last week and Canola was lower. Canola fell on improved growing conditions in the Canadian Prairies. Canola has found support from the recent recovery in Soybeans and Soybean Oil along with a weaker Canadian Dollar. Canola is more of a food oil than the others, although it also has bio fuels uses. China has recently allowed Canadian Canola imports to resume, so demand could soon improve. However, a BC judge ruled against the release of the Huiwai executive last week and this renewed trade tensions between Canada and China. The weather has been warmer the past couple of weeks after weeks of cold and wet weather.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Canola are mixed to down with no objectives. Support is at 459.00, 456.00, and 452.00 July, with resistance at 468.00, 470.00, and 472.00 July. Trends in Palm Oil are mixed to up with objectives of 2340 August. Support is at 2240, 2210, and 2120 August, with resistance at 2300, 2350, and 2390 August.

DJ Malaysia May Palm Oil Exports Rose 8.4% to 1,266,225 Tons, AmSpec Says

Malaysia’s palm oil exports during the May 1-31 period are estimated to have risen 8.4% from a month earlier to 1,266,225 metric tons, cargo surveyor AmSpec Agri Malaysia said Monday.

The following are the major items in the AmSpec estimate:

(All figures in metric tons)

May 1-31 April 1-30

RBD Palm Olein 537,488 392,629

RBD Palm Oil 106,205 101,455

RBD Palm Stearin 92,005 110,734

Crude Palm Oil 164,025 190,450

Total* 1,266,225 1,168,647

Major importers of Malaysian palm oil:

China

European Union

India & Subcontinent

Middle East

*Palm oil product volumes don’t add up to total as some products aren’t included.

Midwest Weather Forecast: Scattered showers this week with best amounts and coverage late in the week. Temperatures should average above normal

US Gulf Cash Basis

Corn HRW SRW Soybeans Soybean Meal Soybean Oil

June +46 July +130 May +55 July +56 July N/A N/A

July +44 July +53 July +60 July

August +41 Sep +64 Aug

DJ ICE Canada Cash Grain Close – May 29

WINNIPEG, May 29 (MarketsFarm) – The following are the closing

cash canola prices from ICE Futures. Source: ICE Futures

Price Basis Contract Change

CANOLA

*Par Region 440.70 -20.00 July 2020 dn 2.80

Basis: Thunder Bay 471.10 10.00 July 2020 dn 0.40

Basis: Vancouver 486.10 25.00 July 2020 dn 0.40

All prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

DJ Malaysian PM Cash Market Prices for Palm Oil – June 1

The following are prices for Malaysian palm oil in the cash market at 1000 GMT Monday, supplied by commodity broker Matthes & Porton Bhd.

Prices are quoted in U.S. dollars a metric ton, except for crude palm oil and palm kernel oil, which are in ringgit a ton. Palm kernel oil prices are in ringgit a pikul, a Malaysian measurement equivalent to 60 kilograms.

Refined, bleached and deodorized palm oil, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 577.50 +15.00 Unquoted – –

July 572.50 +15.00 Unquoted – –

Aug/Sep 567.50 +15.00 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 567.50 +12.50 Unquoted – –

RBD palm olein, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 580.00 +15.00 Unquoted – –

July 575.00 +15.00 Unquoted – –

Aug/Sep 570.00 +15.00 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 570.00 +12.50 Unquoted – –

RBD palm stearin, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 565.00 +10.00 Unquoted – –

Palm Fatty Acid Distillate, FOB Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 525.00 +10.00 Unquoted – –

Crude palm oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 2,400.00 +40.00 Unquoted – –

Palm kernel oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 180.00 +05.00 Unquoted – –

($1=MYR4.3155)

DJ China Dalian Grain Futures Closing Prices, Volume – Jun 01

Soybean No. 1

Turnover: 327,751 lots, or 14.94 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 5,017 5,045 4,997 5,021 5,010 5,018 8 121 1,464

Sep-20 4,551 4,647 4,487 4,544 4,549 4,574 25 317,940 113,441

Nov-20 4,120 4,136 4,061 4,106 4,115 4,105 -10 63 513

Jan-21 4,012 4,062 3,985 4,008 4,015 4,027 12 8,691 20,160

Mar-21 – – – 4,050 4,038 4,050 12 0 47

May-21 4,014 4,050 4,001 4,006 4,014 4,014 0 936 1,466

Corn

Turnover: 533,943 lots, or 11.11 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 2,020 2,058 2,020 2,039 2,046 2,041 -5 11,684 33,710

Sep-20 2,078 2,084 2,062 2,069 2,074 2,071 -3 418,245 686,909

Nov-20 2,093 2,104 2,084 2,090 2,093 2,093 0 16,057 18,835

Jan-21 2,115 2,125 2,106 2,111 2,114 2,115 1 76,252 218,398

Mar-21 2,134 2,141 2,124 2,126 2,132 2,129 -3 2,196 3,650

May-21 2,155 2,161 2,144 2,149 2,150 2,150 0 9,509 21,180

Soymeal

Turnover: 1,693,337 lots, or 47.48 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 2,639 2,665 2,618 2,629 2,633 2,634 1 15,390 44,137

Aug-20 2,794 2,809 2,758 2,760 2,772 2,776 4 18,674 34,229

Sep-20 2,799 2,831 2,776 2,789 2,793 2,798 5 1,301,383 1,563,333

Nov-20 2,831 2,864 2,811 2,823 2,826 2,835 9 22,489 22,842

Dec-20 2,857 2,898 2,842 2,847 2,849 2,867 18 5,972 686

Jan-21 2,858 2,884 2,835 2,848 2,856 2,856 0 276,496 602,385

Mar-21 2,752 2,779 2,743 2,746 2,759 2,754 -5 178 1,617

May-21 2,688 2,707 2,672 2,677 2,688 2,684 -4 52,755 105,438

Palm Oil

Turnover: 1,089,180 lots, or 52.19 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jun-20 – – – 4,770 4,770 4,770 0 0 0

Jul-20 4,898 5,018 4,898 5,018 4,908 5,008 100 15 20

Aug-20 4,844 4,844 4,844 4,844 4,800 4,844 44 2 2

Sep-20 4,780 4,854 4,730 4,830 4,740 4,786 46 1,006,714 416,669

Oct-20 4,666 4,714 4,644 4,672 4,648 4,668 20 42 338

Nov-20 4,752 4,752 4,638 4,706 4,634 4,666 32 38 176

Dec-20 4,690 4,776 4,690 4,776 4,678 4,740 62 6 184

Jan-21 4,842 4,884 4,792 4,870 4,800 4,838 38 81,629 91,571

Feb-21 4,888 4,914 4,852 4,914 4,806 4,852 46 102 113

Mar-21 5,012 5,080 4,908 5,000 4,956 4,980 24 5 19

Apr-21 – – – 4,896 4,874 4,896 22 0 154

May-21 4,998 5,024 4,954 5,012 4,956 4,992 36 627 2,829

Soybean Oil

Turnover: 486,407 lots, or 27.54 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 – – – 5,590 5,590 5,590 0 0 5

Aug-20 – – – 5,520 5,520 5,520 0 0 2

Sep-20 5,656 5,684 5,620 5,660 5,600 5,652 52 419,663 411,829

Nov-20 5,670 5,736 5,670 5,736 5,646 5,696 50 5 401

Dec-20 5,826 5,826 5,720 5,720 5,714 5,772 58 8 29

Jan-21 5,702 5,734 5,674 5,720 5,670 5,710 40 64,683 126,581

Mar-21 5,768 5,768 5,768 5,768 5,730 5,768 38 2 14

May-21 5,732 5,754 5,708 5,748 5,708 5,730 22 2,046 3,458

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Ch. is day’s settlement minus previous settlement;

3) Volume and open interest are in lots;

4) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.