The gold/silver ratio has fallen dramatically from its historical high upwards of 124-to-1. Currently, the ratio is at 95-to-1. Its debatable as to where the gold/silver ratio should stand. Many gold bugs would argue that it should be at 15-to-1, gold standard era levels. 20th century averages are closer to 45-to-1. Some argue that a more recent average would set it near 75-to-1. The Weekly chart above plots a 200-week average which sits at 83-to-1.

