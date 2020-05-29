

Algo Trading System Crude Oil Report For 06/01/2020

Based on ongoing analysis of the Crude Oil market, no single indicator, pattern or calculation accurately predicts the future market movement 100% of the time.However, when certain indicators and algorithmic strategies for CRUDE OIL and associated markets are employed and measured cumulatively, a more reliable overall market bias can be established.The net result of each of the indicators and algos specifically designed for Crude Oil are summarized below.

For the most recent close for front month Crude Oil, a reverse moving average summation is showing a bullish bias.

The reverse momentum indicator for Crude Oil is showing a neutral bias.

The compiled RSI algo indicator is showing a bearish bias.

Based on 9 algo trading strategies developed with the Strategy Factory methodology, the current aggregate strategy status score is +1.00, which indicates an overall bullish bias.

The aggregate stochastic algo indicator is showing a bullish bias.

Overall, the current algo based bias for Crude Oil is NEUTRAL.

The algorithms used to establish the bias use historical data, and do not anticipate any news related price shocks.The algos are all short term swing trading strategies, with trade duration of a few days to a few weeks. All strategies have a profitable hypothetical backtest over the past 8-10 years. Algo indicators are standard indicators, computed over a wide range of input values.

With the current coronavirus situation, be VERY careful with any trades. These algos can be wrong with rapid fluctuations due to news events.

To get a free, fully disclosed algo strategy, along with algo trading system entries and exits, visit:

https://kjtradingsystems.com/freeinside.html

To learn more about algo trading systems created with the Strategy Factory approach, visit:

https://kjtradingsystems.com/strategy-workshop.html

Past performance is not indicative of future results.Treat all results as hypothetical, for educational purposes only.