ZYTrade Technical Snapshot - Cannabis Industry (MJ) - May 29, 2020









A couple of interesting technical developments this week for our cannabis industry ETF proxy (MJ). This weeks string breakout [1] on high volume found resistance near the 61.8% Fib retracement line [2]. Currently. The underlying short-term trend [3] is advancing. The price at which MJ finds support, establishing a new (possibly higher) swing low, may determine whether the current rally is a potential trend reversal toward the upside or a pullback leading to sideways movement or a downtrend continuation. Note that this technical picture may not necessarily reflect current fundamental developments.

About the author Karl Montevirgen is an independent content writer. Having been involved in the commodities and FX markets for the last 9 years, Karl writes for several companies and publications in the finance space. You can view his extended profile, list of publications, and theoretical content work on his LinkedIn page.