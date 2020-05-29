A couple of interesting technical developments this week for our cannabis industry ETF proxy (MJ). This weeks string breakout [1] on high volume found resistance near the 61.8% Fib retracement line [2]. Currently. The underlying short-term trend [3] is advancing. The price at which MJ finds support, establishing a new (possibly higher) swing low, may determine whether the current rally is a potential trend reversal toward the upside or a pullback leading to sideways movement or a downtrend continuation. Note that this technical picture may not necessarily reflect current fundamental developments.
Trading futures, options on futures, and forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. The use of leverage is not suitable for all investors and losses exceeding your initial deposit is possible. Carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources and only risk capital should be used. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time. The lower the margin used the higher the leverage and therefore increases your risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.