ANALYSIS USDCAD Its month-end again today and traders are citing broad USD selling flows from asset managers as portfolios get rebalanced. Citibanks month-end model predicted this scenario a few days ago and boy has it ever come true. Its not a far stretch to imagine USD sales continuing into the London fix at this point (11amET), with perhaps some added fuel from large topside option expiries in EURUSD at the NY cut (10amET). Were on alert though for the vibe to change after that as Fed chairman Powell participates in a talk at Princeton and as traders get ready for President Trump speech on China later today. The press conference time has not yet been announced, but yesterdays mere mentioning of todays announcement was enough to see risk-off flows return around the NY close. Canada just reported some better than expected GDP data for March and Q1, but this is old news and we feel that the modest bounce in USDCAD since then has been more driven by some Pompeo and Kudlow headlines hinting at what could be coming from President Trump later today + Trump himself cryptically shouting CHINA! on Twitter just now. See below: CANADA MARCH GDP -7.2 PCT FROM FEBRUARY +0.1 PCT (REV FROM 0.0 PCT) VS CONSENSUS -9.0 PCT CANADA Q1 ANNUALIZED REAL GDP -8.2 PCT VS Q4 +0.6 PCT (REVISED FROM +0.3 PCT) VS CONSENSUS -10.0 PCT US SEC. OF STATE POMPEO: TRUMP WILL MAKE A SERIES OF ANNOUNCEMENTS ON CHINA. WHITE HOUSE ECONOMIC ADVISER KUDLOW: PRESIDENT TRUMP WILL PRESENT IDEAS TO HOLD CHINA ACCOUNTABLE WH ECONOMIC ADVISER KUDLOW SAYS U.S IS 'FURIOUS' ABOUT WHAT CHINA HAS DONE WITH HONG KONG USDCAD DAILY USDCAD HOURLY JULY CRUDE OIL DAILY EURUSD Euro/dollar has galloped quickly higher to the mid-1.11s this morning after yesterdays NY close confirmed a positive technical breakout for the market above the 1.0990s. The breakout technically occurred with Wednesdays NY close but we felt that the markets defense of this level, after yesterday mornings better than expected US Jobless Claims/Durable Goods data, was what EURUSD traders wanted to see before pushing prices higher. The market made quick work of the 1.1050s thereafter and rallied straight to its next resistance level in the 1.1090s. While the announcement of Trumps China press conference saw EURUSD retreat off this level into the NY close, the market has since surpassed the 1.1090s overnight on month-end USD selling flows. We think option-related flows could be pushing EURUSD higher as well, as over 1.1blnEUR in expiries are noted around the 1.1150 strike for the 10amET NY cut. The benchmark 1-month EURUSD risk reversal is now also showing some topside directional bias by virtue of the slight premium noted for calls versus puts. Traders are now pulling the market back off resistance in the 1.1140s as they try to make sense of Trumps one word CHINA! tweet.

EURUSD DAILY EURUSD HOURLY EURUSD 1-MONTH RISK REVERSAL DAILY GBPUSD Yesterdays broad USD selling ultimately helped sterling once again, much like it did on Wednesday, and we think part of this was made possible after the negative-sounding David Frost stopped talking. The NY close was made a bit messy though by the late risk-off driven dip back below the 1.2330s. A break for EURUSD above the 1.1090sappeared to help GBPUSD reclaim the 1.2330s, but then a surge of EURGBP month-end buying knocked it all the way down to the 1.2290s. That temporary market influence appears to have passed and the market is now focused on month-end USD sales into the London fix. However, this temporary phenomenon will pass as well around 11amET and we thinktraders are already being reminded of the negative, USD positive, headlines that could follow from the Trump administration later today.

GBPUSD DAILY GBPUSD HOURLY EURGBP DAILY AUDUSD The announcement of Trumps China press conference wreaked havoc on bullish AUDUSD sentiment late yesterday as it saw traders barely defend Tuesdays upside breakout above 0.6615 once againsomething they had to do on Wednesday as well. Buyers stepped up to the plate at this level in Asia thankfully and, while month-end USD sales are being cited for the Aussies strength since then, traders know that this is a temporary phenomenon and they know there is a lot of event risk on deck for later today potentiallywhich is why were not surprised to see AUDUSD struggle to take out chart resistance at the 0.6670s going into NY trade this morning.

AUDUSD DAILY AUDUSD HOURLY USDCNH DAILY USDJPY Dollar/yen slumped with month-end dollar sales overnight, and its now bouncing with the broader USD as traders digest the Pompeo/Kudlow headlines and Trumps cryptical CHINA! tweet. Dont expect this market to go anywhere fast though as a ton of topside option expiries are on deck for early next week (107.50-108.05). Japan reported a better than expected CPI print for the month of May last night (+0.2% MoM vs -0.2%) but its April Industrial Production figures missed consensus estimates (-9.1% MoM vs -5.1%).

USDJPY DAILY USDJPY HOURLY US 10-YR BOND YIELD DAILY Charts: Reuters Eikon

