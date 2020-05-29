The gold futures contract gained 0.09% on Thursday, as it extended its consolidation following bouncing off $1,700 support level on Wednesday. Gold has been trading within a downward correction after reaching new monthly high of $1,775.80 on Monday almost two weeks ago. Wednesday's price action was quite bullish, but gold keeps extending over month-long consolidation, as we can see on the daily chart:
Gold is 0.6% higher today, as it gets back to yesterday's high. Financial markets remain in risk-on mode, as stocks hover along their new medium-term highs. What about the other precious metals?: Silver gained 1.18% on Thursday and today it is 2.6% higher, platinum lost 1.14% and today is trading 0.4% higher. Palladium lost 1.61% yesterday and today it is 1.6% lower again.
The recent economic data releases have been confirming negative coronavirus impact on global economies. Today's Personal Spending number release came out worse than expected. However, the Personal Income data was better than expected. The market will await today's Fed Chair Powell speech at 11:00 a.m. We will also have a speech from President Trump today. Investors are now waiting for the Chicago PMI release at 9:45 a.m. There will also be Michigan Sentiment number release at 10:00 a.m.
Below you will find our Gold, Silver, and Mining Stocks economic news schedule for today:
Friday, May 29
- 5:00 a.m. Eurozone - CPI Flash Estimate y/y, Core CPI Flash Estimate y/y
- 8:30 a.m. Canada - GDP m/m, RMPI m/m, IPPI m/m
- 8:30 a.m. U.S. - Personal Spending m/m, Personal Income m/m, Core PCE Price Index m/m, Goods Trade Balance, Preliminary Wholesale Inventories m/m
- 9:45 a.m. U.S. - Chicago PMI
- 10:00 a.m. U.S. - Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment, Revised UoM Inflation Expectations
- 11:00 a.m. U.S. - Fed Chair Powell Speech
Disclaimer
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Paul Rejczak and Sunshine Profits' associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Paul Rejczak and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Rejczak is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Paul Rejczaks reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Paul Rejczak, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.