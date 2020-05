EW Analysis: Coffee On The Way Back To May 2019 Lows

Hello traders,

Coffee remains nicely bearish as we expected long time ago and there's room for more weakness towards May 2019 lows, so it can send the price even down to 80 level. We are observing a bigger ending digonal and Coffee can be trading in the final stages of a five-wave decline into a wave C of (5).

COFFEE Futures, Daily