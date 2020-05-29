Hello traders,

USDTRY is turning up on hourly chart after five waves of decline from 7.26, which is structure of a bearish trend that we think it may continue to lower prices as larger decline should be made by minimum three waves. Ideally new weakness will start after a-b-c rally is completed possible near 7.000 psychological level. But when we are looking at a higher degree time frame, this whole ongoing decline can be corrective fourth wave.

