Play Turner’s Take Podcast Episode 233 If you are having trouble listening to the podcast, please click here for Turner’s Take Podcast episodes!

New Podcast

New podcast is out and it looks like US-China relations are heating up again. China is planing new security laws for Hong Kong that would seriously jeopardize their independent status. The US gave Hong Kong special status so it did not have to come under sanctions imposed on China. If Hong Kong effectively becomes part of China then the special status may be revoked. The concern is this could lead to a renewed trade war between the US and China. If you want to know more and how this could effect our views on soybeans, then make sure you take a listen to this week’s Turner’s Take Podcast!

If you are not a subscriber to Turner’s Take Newsletter then text the message TURNER to number 33-777 to try it out for free! You may also click here to register for Turner’s Take.

Corn

*Filled today on 10% of estimated 2020 corn production at $3.40 basis Dec futures. Next target is $3.50 for another 10% of estimated new crop production.

Corn rallied on fund short covering and spread unwinding (short corn vs long wheat and soybeans). The ethanol report was supportive today and the President announcing a press conference about China did not do soybeans any favors. We think this rally in corn is one to sell into.

Our supply and demand tables below has corn ending stocks at 3.3 billion. That is with a reduction of 1.5mm acres. The loss of production will be offset by the loss of corn for ethanol demand. The USDA still has to lower ethanol demand by 200-300 million bushels and that will offset the loss of corn acres. The USDA will most likely keep their trend line yield for corn in the June WASDE. With a 70% GD/EX rating and good weather so far this season, traders will start to factor in trend line corn yields or higher. The coming heat will be good for crops. The soil moisture in the Midwest make drought unlikely. The biggest risk corn will face this year is during pollination, which is a concern every year.

I like selling the Dec $3.60 call and buying the Dec $3.30 put as a spec trade and a hedge. I don’t mind being short Dec 2020 corn at $3.60 and I think by harvest we are going to be $3.00 or lower if we are anywhere near 95mm acres planted and a trend-line yield. The spread is trading at about a 1 to 2 cent debit so we will need a little more of a rally to get filled. Margin is around $800.

***For us to turn into corn bulls we would need to believe carryout will be 2,0 billion bushels or below. In order for that to happen we would need to lose about 15 bpa in yield. That would put us at 163.5. We are off to a much better start than last year and we yielded around 168.**

If you are interested in working with Craig Turner for hedging and marketing, then click here to open an account. If you are a speculative or online trader then please click here.

Dec Corn Chart

Corn Supply & Demand Tables

About Turner’s Take Podcast and Newsletter

If you are having trouble listening to the podcast, please click here for Turner’s Take Podcast episodes!

Craig Turner – Commodity Futures Broker

Turner’s Take Ag Marketing: https://www.turnerstakeag.com

Turner’s Take Spec: https://www.turnerstake.com

Twitter: @Turners_Take

Contact Craig Turner

Subscribe to Turner’s Take Newsletter & Podcast Turner’s Take Newsletter & Podcast – Turner’s Take is a complimentary weekly market commentary newsletter that covers the Grain, Livestock and Energy futures spread markets using fundamental, technical and seasonal analysis.

Contact Daniels Trading

To open an account or request more information, contact us at (800) 800-3840 or info@danielstrading.com and mention Craig Turner.

Risk Disclosure This material is conveyed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. This material has been prepared by a Daniels Trading broker who provides research market commentary and trade recommendations as part of his or her solicitation for accounts and solicitation for trades; however, Daniels Trading does not maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Rule 1.71. Daniels Trading, its principals, brokers and employees may trade in derivatives for their own accounts or for the accounts of others. Due to various factors (such as risk tolerance, margin requirements, trading objectives, short term vs. long term strategies, technical vs. fundamental market analysis, and other factors) such trading may result in the initiation or liquidation of positions that are different from or contrary to the opinions and recommendations contained therein. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance. The risk of loss in trading futures contracts or commodity options can be substantial, and therefore investors should understand the risks involved in taking leveraged positions and must assume responsibility for the risks associated with such investments and for their results. Trade recommendations and profit/loss calculations may not include commissions and fees. Please consult your broker for details based on your trading arrangement and commission setup. You should carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial resources. You should read the "risk disclosure" webpage accessed at www.DanielsTrading.com at the bottom of the homepage. Daniels Trading is not affiliated with nor does it endorse any third-party trading system, newsletter or other similar service. Daniels Trading does not guarantee or verify any performance claims made by such systems or service.