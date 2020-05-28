rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Elliott Wave View: Rally in ASX 200 (XJO) Should Extend
Thursday, May 28, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

After forming the low on 3.23.2020 low, ASX 200 (XJO) starts a new leg higher. Short termElliott Wavechart below suggests that the rally from 3.23.2020 low is unfolding as a5 waves impulsive Elliott Wave structure. Up from 3.23.2020 low, wave ((1)) ended at 5563.6 and pullback in wave ((2)) ended at 5100.7. Index then resumes higher in wave ((3)) and shows a nest. Up from wave ((2)) low at 5100.7, wave (1) ended at 5549.1 and dips to 5169.6 ended wave (2). Wave (3) is currently in progress as another 5 waves of lesser degree.

Up from wave (2) low at 5169.6, wave 1 ended at 5489.5 and dips to 5303.3 ended wave 2. Index then resumes higher in wave 3 towards 5922. Expect wave 4 pullback to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing before the next leg higher. As far as pivot at 5300.3 low stays intact, expect the Index to extend higher. Potential minimum target for the Index is 100% 123.6% Fibonacci extension from 3.23.2020 low towards 6268 6545

ASX 200 (XJO) 30 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

ASX 29 May



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy