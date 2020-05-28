|
|
Shortage of Physical Gold and Silver
Thursday, May 28, 2020
by Chris Vermeulen of Technical Traders Ltd.
|
Please take a moment to visitwww.TheTechnicalTraders.com/ttito learn more about our passive long term investing signals, Also, get our swing trading signals herewww.TheTechnicalTraders.com/ttt. I cant say it any better than this I want to help you create success while helping you protect and preserve your wealth its that simple.
Chris Vermeulen
Chief Market Strategist
Founder of Technical Trader Ltd.
Recent articles from this author
- Shortage of Physical Gold and Silver - Thursday, May 28, 2020
- Real Estate Stats Show Big Wave Of Refinancing Is Coming - Thursday, May 28, 2020
- M2 Velocity Collapses, Could A Bottom In Capital Velocity Be Setting Up? - Thursday, May 28, 2020
- Is A Blow Off Top Setting Up - Wednesday, May 27, 2020
- Chuck Jaffe Talks Technical Analysis on Money Life - Indexes & Metals - Tuesday, May 26, 2020
About the author
Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic
Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.
He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com
Contributing author since 05/08/2018