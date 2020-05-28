rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Nasdaq Futures: Buying dips in Elliott Wave Blue Box
Thursday, May 28, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

Nasdaq Futures: Buying dips in Elliott Wave Blue Box

May 28, 2020 By Daud Bhatti (Edit)

Nasdaq Futures made a sharp decline yesterday before reacting higher strongly into the closing for the day. In this article, we would take a look at the charts we presented to clients yesterday and the blue box area we highlighted for 3 waves decline to end and buyers to appear for the rally to resume or a 3 waves bounce at least to take place.Blue Boxes are High-Frequency areas which are based in a relationship of sequences, cycles and calculated using extensions. We also call these areas no-enemy areas because majority of the times, both buyers and sellers agree in these blue box areas in direction of the next move for 3 swings at least. Lets start by taking a look at New York chart update from yesterday.

Nasdaq Futures 27 May 1 Hour New York Elliott Wave Update

Chart below shows wave (1) ended at 9604. As per Elliott Wave Theory, after a 5 wave move ends, there should be a pull back to correct the 5 waves rally and this pull back could take different forms like a Zigzag, FLAT, Double Three Elliott wave structure etc. Drop to 9373 completed wave A and this was followed by a bounce to 9508 which completed wave B and wave C of (2) was expected to complete in the blue box area shown on the chart and hold above 9131 level for a turn higher in wave (3).

Nasdaq Futures 27 May 1 Hour Elliott Wave Update

Nasdaq Futures 27 May 1 Hour Midday New York Elliott Wave Update

Chart below shows wave C of (2) completed at 9171 and Nasdaq Futures saw a sharp reaction higher after buyers entered in the blue box as expected. At the time of printing the chart, price had already reached 50% retracement of the decline from B wave high allowing any buyers which entered in blue box to eliminate risk. We expected some more upside to complete red wave 1 before a pull back in wave 2 to correct the rally from 9171 low and higher again.

Nasdaq Futures 1 Hour Midday Elliott Wave Analysis

Nasdaq Futures 28 May 1 Hour London Elliott Wave Update

We complete 5 waves rally from yesterdays low in wave 1 and now expected a pull back in wave 2 in 3 waves before the rally resumes. Price should stay above 9171 low for this idea to remain valid.

Nasdaq Futures 28 May 1 Hour London Elliott Wave Analysis

Nasdaq Futures 28 May 1 Hour New York Elliott Wave Update

Chart below shows Nasdaq futures completed wave 2 pull back and are about to break above red 1 peak. A break above red 1 peak would suggest dips should hold above todays low for extension higher toward 9631 9824 area within proposed red wave 3.

Nasdaq Futures 28 May 1 Hour New York Elliott Wave

Back

Filed Under: Trading



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy