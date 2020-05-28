rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc ($REGN) More Upside In Store
Thursday, May 28, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc ($REGN) More Upside In Store

May 27, 2020 By EWF Robb (Edit)

The next entry in the theme of Corona Virus stocks is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Regeneron is a Nasdaq-100 component, and has been one of the blue chips of Biotech for some time. However, the outbreak has really given Regeneron the boost it needs to break out and continue its long term trend. It remains very technical as with all other stocks that we cover. So lets take a look at what they do as a company:

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for over 30 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to seven FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye disease, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, infectious diseases, pain and rare diseases.

Regeneron Monthly Elliott Wave

Regeneron

In the long term view from 12/01/1994 lows of 3.00. Blue (I) was set at 24.88, and Blue (II) in a flat structure at at 5.60 in April 2005. After that, Regeneron has proposed to have set Red III of Blue (IV) at 605.93 in August 2015. After that, Red IV is proposed ended at 271.37 in September of 2019. Therefore, it is favoured that REGN is advancing in Red V of Blue (III). There is a long term trend at play here, with more upside favoured to take place.

Regeneron Daily Elliott Wave View

Regeneron

From the Red IV Low, REGN is favoured to be triple nesting. However, if Blue (2) low 507.69 gets invalidated, then a larger flat for blue (2) will be favoured instead of a nesting Red 2. While above 424.01, more upside is favoured to take place into the blue box extreme.

Risk Management

Using proper risk management is absolutely essentialwhen trading or investing in a volatile stocks. However, Elliott Wave counts can evolve quickly, be sure to have your stops in and define your risk when trading.

Improve your trading success and master Elliott Wave like a pro withour free 14 day trial today.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy