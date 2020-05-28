rounded corner
NASDAQ: Reacted Strongly From Elliott Wave Blue Box Area
Thursday, May 28, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

May 27, 2020 By Hassan Sheikh (Edit)

In this technical blog, we are going to take a look at the past performance of 1 hour Elliott Wave Charts of NASDAQ index, which we presented to members atelliottwave-forecast. In which, the rally from 22 March 2020 low unfolded as animpulse structure.Thus suggested that its a continuation pattern. And as perElliott wave theoryafter a 3 waves pullback, it should do another extension higher in 5 waves impulse structure at least. Therefore, we advised members not to sell the instrument & trade the no enemy areas ( blue boxes) as per Elliott wave hedging remained the preferred path looking for 3 wave reaction higher at least. We will explain the structure & forecast below:

NASDAQ 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

NASDAQ 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart from 5/14/2020 NY update. In which, the cycle from March 2020 low ended 5 waves impulse structure at $9345.50 high. Down from there, the index made a pullback. The internals of that pullback unfolded as Elliott wave double three structure where wave ((W)) ended at $8997.50 low. Wave ((X)) bounce ended in a lesser degree zigzag structure at $9204 high. Down from there, ((Y)) leg lower also unfolded as a zigzag structure & was expected to find buyers at $8853.05-$8637.15 blue box area.From where the buyers were expected to appear in the index looking for another 5 waves rally. Or to do a 3 wave reaction higher at least.

NASDAQ 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

Heres 1 hour Elliott Wave Chart of NASDAQ from 5/19/2020 NY update, in which the index is showing reaction higher taking place from the blue box area. Allowed members to create a risk-free position shortly after taking the longs. Its important to note that with further market data, we re-adjusted the count by downgrading the degree of labeling in 1 Hour Chart.

If you are looking for real-time analysis in NASDAQ along with other world indices then join us with aFree Trialfor the latest updates & price action.

Success in trading requiresproper risk and money management as well as anunderstanding ofElliott Wave theory, cycle analysis, and correlation. We have developed a very good trading strategy that defines the entry.

Stop loss and take profit levels with high accuracy and allows you to take a risk-free position, shortly after taking it by protecting your wallet. If you want to learn all about it and become a professional trader. Then join our service by takingaFree Trial.



About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
