rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Wheat - Just My Opinion
Thursday, May 28, 2020

by Tom Fritz of International Futures Group

Bookmark and Share

Weekly Wheat Export Sales old crop vs. 50-300 K T. expected new crop vs. 100-300 K T. expected

The EU cuts its soft wheat production by 4.3 M T. Its all about the ongoing dryness in Western Europe. This and the continued slide in the US Dollar brought short covering/new longs into the market today. At one point July Chgo wheat was up 14 cents and July KC wheat 16 cents before some late selling had prices easing into the close. If we add in the EUs cuts to production along with the recent cuts advertised for Russia and Ukraine the next World supply-demand report could see a noticeable cut to the next global production report. I do have to mention that the IGC did raise global wheat production by 2.0 M T. this morning but they are still 2.0 M T. shy what the USDA had to say earlier this month.

Advertised interior basis levels for standard protein what continue tot run unchanged with not showing a bias one way or the other. The Gulf basis for HRW is unchanged while the SRW export basis holds onto recent easing. Chgo spreads showed a bullish bias in light of spec buying while KC spreads only showed a fractional improvement. It will be interesting to see if todays rally will catch any producer HRW selling ahead of the weekend as Texas should be harvesting.

Wheat charts are trying hard to say we have established interim bottoms. I will say that as much charts look more positive after todays performance weve got a long way to go before we can say the wheat market is in a full blown bull mode. I see a number of resistance levels not far above current levels that need to be dealt with first. Long story short we have room to rally in the short term but chasing inter-day rallies is not advised

Daily Support & Resistance 5/28

July Chgo Wheat: $5.09 - $5.25

July KC Wheat: $4.56 - $4.72

The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Tom Fritz is a third generation commodity futures trader. His grandfather and his father were traders on the exchange. Tom began his career in 1971 with Tabor Grain which was later acquired by Archer Daniels Midland. Prior to co-founding IFG in 1994 Tom was the lead Chicago Board of Trade floor analyst for ADM. He produces Just My Opinion, a daily grain commentary that is well respected and viewed all over the world.

 

 

Contributing author since 11/7/2017 
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy