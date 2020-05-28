Below are the morning and afternoon livestock comments from my twice a day newsletter, Commodity Insite . I hope you find something of interest. And around 10:33 a.m. I also posted some comments on my twitter account . Here too, I hope you find something of interest.

On my twitter account I stated, "Despite front cattle futures trading a tad higher today boxed beef is down another $6.56. My retail meat sources argue boxed beef will collapse from here. And with hog futures now limit down,cattle are living on borrowed time."

From the my morning comments regarding livestock;

livestock complex

"On balance, the livestock complex did well yesterday. Feeder cattle rose 65 points and the live market gained 140 to 150 points. Hog futures were 30 lower for the front two months but that much higher in the back months. The complex was mixed but well bid all session. And well bid despite cutout values being lower in the morning for both pork and beef.

After the close, the cattle kill came in 4,000 head more than expected and the hog kill was 5,000 more than expected. Cutout values after the close saw boxed beef fall $7.72, a further decline from the morning of $1.80. Pork cutout was down $8.71, a decline from earlier of $2.67. Once more, supply and demand fundamentals for beef and pork were bearish after the close. And once more, livestock prices were higher.

It will be interesting to see how hog futures do today since pork loins were down a whopping $26.50 and into a new, multi-week low. I cannot recall the last time loins were so weak. Historically, when pork loins are unusually weak, it bodes ill for hog futures. We shall see."

From my afternoon comments regarding livestock;

livestock complex

"The critters are wallowing in red ink this afternoon for the most part. The oinkers are the weak link with futures down 275 to 330 points for June and August. Feeder cattle are 70 lower but spot June live cattle are unchanged to 5 lower with August down 25 points. And if cutout values are lower this morning the day may get worse. Or, improve. Time will tell.

Over the past 30 trading session, June cattle lost $21 to June hogs and then turned around and gained $22. Thus, over the past month of trading, the June cattle vs. June hog spread has moved $43, more than $12,000 per spread. It has been a wild ride and likely to get wilder as we move forward.

I would not be long in any livestock market. Not a one.

With only a few minutes left in livestock trade this afternoon cattle futures are 55 to 35 higher for June and August but hogs down 305 to 355 for June and August. Hogs are in deep trouble which hints of more pain tomorrow. Cattle are well bid and holding up well.

The time is 12:50 p.m. Chicago







