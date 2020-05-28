B LUE LINE- MORNING EXPRESS Email us at info@bluelinefutures.com with Trade Alerts in the headline for info on our managed strategy. Our progam is +17% over the last 12 months https://www.bluelinefutures.com/trade-alerts

E-mini S&P (June) Yesterdays close: Settled at 3035.50, up 41.00 NQ, Yesterdays close: Settled at 9432.50, up 26.00 Fundamentals: U.S. benchmarks finished yesterday on steady strength after whipsawing to start the intraday session. In fact, the S&P, Dow, and Russell 2000 all made new swing highs in the final hour. The rotation from growth stocks to value has weighed on the NQ; air is coming out of the tech companies that led us through lockdowns as state and local economies normalize.Bill Baruch joined CNBCs Trading Nation to discuss the QQQ/NQ. The growth to value rotation is not the only phenomenon taking place. Over the last two to three weeks, it is no secret most of the S&Ps gains have come overnight. Once the bell rings, the market seems to lose its direction and yesterday emphasized this fact after the S&P traded to a high of 3035 by 4:00 am CT and a low of 2965.50 by 9:30 am CT. Strength from Europe has carried risk-assets while many nations ease restrictions and as the bloc works to centralize a budget and support for the weakest links. The German DAX has gained 6% so far this week and the Italian 10-year yield has lost 60 basis points from its peak earlier in the month. Unlike the U.S., where Treasuries are guaranteed, there are fears of default in Italy; lower yields are a risk-on. We continue to hold the belief sentiment is not accounting for the developing frictions between the U.S and China, and this factors into our Bias only being cautiously Bullish. Overnight, China approved new security legislation that U.S. officials acknowledged effectively ends Hong Kongs autonomy. Ultimately, this increases the likeliness President Trump and President Xi again face-off in a brutal trade war. Furthermore, it is not ironic the growth into value rotation began when China threatened to add Apple and other tech companies to their Unreliable Entity List. Although, yes Boeing was also in the mix. Adding headwinds to tech is President Trumps criticism of social media companies and the notion they police conservative biases. He is expected to sign an executive order today; Facebook is -2% and Twitter -4.5% premarket. On the economic calendar, Initial Jobless Claims are due at 7:30 am CT along with April Durable Goods and the second look at Q1 GDP data. Pending Home Sales are out at 9:00 am CT and EIA inventory data follows at 9:30. NY Fed President Williams speaks at 10:00 am CT and his comments will be closely watched. KC Manufacturing is also due then.

Technicals: Price action has recovered strongly in the S&P, extending its range, however, the NQ decisively lags. The S&P tested major three-star resistance at 3048.75-3052.75 before stalling this morning, whereas the NQ has so far created a lower high on the session.

Crude Oil (July) Yesterdays close: Settled at 32.81, down 1.54 Fundamentals: Crude Oil is abating the pullback that began yesterday and lasted into the early evening, climbing on hopes OPEC+ extends such deep production cuts at their early June meeting. Although Russia is not confirmed to be on board, last nights bearish private API survey headlined by -8.7 mb Crude and build in Gasoline has been more than offset. Still, the bulls find solace in bullish risk-on tailwinds, a drawdown at Cushing and geopolitical premium associated with Iran. On the U.S economic calendar, Initial Jobless Claims and GDP were a touch worse than expected whereas Durable Goods not as dismal as feared and the 4-week Average of Jobless Claims continues to cool. Official EIA expectations for the report at 9:30 am CT are for -1.944 mb Crude, +0.100 mb Gasoline, -1.77 mb Distillates and -42.61 mb as Cushing.

Technicals: Price action is in recovery mode and decisively regained our momentum indicator to the upside in the last hour. Continued price action on a technical basis above 32.51 area is near-term bullish, however, today will be a very fundamental driven session. After API yesterday there was a clear air pocket lower, but once momentum turned below support at

Gold (August) Yesterdays close: Settled at 1726.8, down 1.4 Fundamentals: Gold posted a steady recovery from yesterdays washout and one that likely driven by the expiring June contract. For one, Silvers weakness has been less shallow and furthermore, the June contract gained $7 on the August contract yesterday. The strength carried into this morning with Gold leading the complex to the upside, although Silver is not far behind. Gold needs Silver to join the party and especially so given the lackluster performance of Treasuries in recent sessions. The economic data this morning is still showing deterioration with Initial Jobless Claims higher than expected and Q1 GDP softer, however, Durable Goods were less dismal, and the 4-week Average of Jobless Claims has continued to cool. We are Bullish in Bias Gold across all timeframes and feel even more confident that the metal is priming for its next leg upon the June expiration, meaning potentially next week.

Technicals: Gold is extremely bullish across all timeframes while holding out above our Pivot at 1734.4.

