USD continues post-Pompeo slide after better US data



ANALYSIS USDCAD A wave of Brexit and US/China fears saw traders rush back into the US dollar during the NY morning yesterday, and nowhere was this made more apparent than in the USDCNHs sharp rise to the 7.19 handle (September 2019 highs). US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo then confirmed everyones fears by certifying that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China; a decision that could soon see the territory stripped of the special legal status that has enabled it to be an important global financial hub. The Pompeo headlines very much justified the markets move in our opinion and so we postulated on Twitter that a buy the rumorsell the fact trade could ensue for the rest of the NY trading session, which turned out to be the case. This USD decline was spun as evidence of risk-on flows heading into Asian trade last night, and we think the PBOCs lower than expected daily USDCNY fix and some upbeat comments from the RBAs Lowe added to that vibe. European trade began today with a more cautious tone after Chinas legislature voted to formally pass the new national security law for Hong Kong, which in turn saw the USD bounce into a choppy range-bound trading pattern. Traders are now selling the USD again following the release of three US economic data setsat 8:30amET: US PRELIM Q1 GDP -5.0 PCT (CONSENSUS -4.8 PCT), PREV -4.8 PCT; FINAL SALES -3.7 PCT, PREV -4.3 PCT US APRIL DURABLES ORDERS -17.2 PCT (CONSENSUS -19.0 PCT) VS MARCH -16.6 PCT (PREV -15.3 PCT) US JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 2,123,000 MAY 23 WEEK (CONSENSUS 2,100,000) FROM 2,446,000 PRIOR WEEK (PREVIOUS 2,438,000) Dollar/CAD continues to struggle after breaking down, below the 1.3850-60s, into a new downtrend on Tuesday. Buyers are failing repeatedly over the last 24hrs to get the market back up over the 1.3780s for any length of time. We think USDCAD risks slipping further to the 1.3680-1.3700 levelthe longer the 1.3780 level proves formidable for buyers. USDCAD DAILY USDCAD HOURLY JULY CRUDE OIL DAILY EURUSD Euro/dollar has had a volatile 24hrs of trade, but yesterdays post-Pompeo USD sales and the NY close above the 1.0990s gave the market enough momentum to briefly trade at new 2-month highs in Asia last night. Europes cautious start today has seen EURUSD pull back and we reckon that this mornings 1.8blnEUR worth of option expiries, between the 1.0995 and 1.1025 strikes, is also playing a role in the choppy price action were now seeing. Broad USD sales are now coming in though after this morning's US data.

EURUSD DAILY EURUSD HOURLY SPOT GOLD DAILY GBPUSD The UKs chief Brexit negotiator, David Frost, definitely put a chill on sterlings upward momentum yesterday. Nothing he said sounded positive in our opinion and we felt that the swift GBPUSD decline was an appropriate market reaction. The broad buy the rumorsell the fact USD sales we saw after the Pompeo headlines saved the day however for sterling, allowing GBPUSD to bounce strongly off the 1.2205 support level. This positive momentum carried over into Asian trade last night and while traders were quick to sell the market (on four occasions) whenever prices bumped up against chart resistance in the 1.2270s, this level has now given way after this morning's US economic data releases. The Bank of Englands Michael Saunders said it is safer to err on the side of easing somewhat too much, but this should come as no surprise as hes known dove on the MPC. GBPUSD DAILY GBPUSD HOURLY EURGBP DAILY AUDUSD The Aussie has been agonizingly toying with both bulls and bears over the last 24hrs after the market barely defended Tuesdays upside breakout yesterday. The NY close was 0.6618, which was just a few points higher than the horizontal trend-line we have plotted against AUDUSDs May 20thhigh (0.6615), and the marketchopped around this level for most of the overnight session. The broad USD selling we're seeing after this morning US data setis now giving an edge to the AUDUSD bulls though. Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe said its possible that the economic downtown will not be as severe as earlier thought, given the better-than-feared health (coronavirus) outcomes witnessed over the last month.

AUDUSD DAILY AUDUSD HOURLY USDCNH DAILY USDJPY Watching dollar/yen has become akin to watching paint dry lately and it doesnt look like thats going to change anytime soon as large option expiries continue to abound the marketplace with volatility-killing flows. Todays NY session features a 1.8blnUSD expiry at the 108.90 strike. Mondays session next week will see 1.5blnUSD rolling off between 107.80 and 108.05. Next Wednesday already has 1blnUSD lined up to expire at the 107.50 strike. Talk about un-exciting times!!!

USDJPY DAILY USDJPY HOURLY US 10-YR BOND YIELD DAILY Charts: Reuters Eikon Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Contact us or call EBC's trading desk directly at 1-888-729-9716. About Exchange Bank of Canada

Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: www.ebcfx.com

Disclaimer:All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement. This publication has been prepared by Exchange Bank of Canada for informational and marketing purposes only. Opinions, estimates and projections contained herein are our own as of the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The information and opinions contained herein have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness and neither the information nor the forecast shall be taken as a representation for which Exchange Bank of Canada, its affiliates or any of their employees incur any responsibility. Neither Exchange Bank of Canada nor its affiliates accept any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this information. This publication is not, and is not constructed as, an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any of the currencies referred to herein, nor shall this publication be construed as an opinion as to whether you should enter into any swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. The general transaction, financial, educational and market information contained herein is not intended to be, and does not constitute, a recommendation of a swap or trading strategy involving a swap within the meaning of U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Regulation 23.434 and Appendix A thereto. This material is not intended to be individually tailored to your needs or characteristics and should not be viewed as a "call to action" or suggestion that you enter into a swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. You should note that the manner in which you implement any of the strategies set out in this publication may expose you to significant risk and you should carefully consider your ability to bear such risks through consultation with your own independent financial, legal, accounting, tax and other professional advisors. All Exchange Bank of Canada products and services are subject to the terms of applicable agreements and local regulations. This publication and all information, opinions and conclusions contained in it are protected by copyright. This information may not be reproduced in whole or in part, or referred to in any manner whatsoever nor may the information, opinions and conclusions contained in it be referred to without the prior express written consent of Exchange Bank of Canada.



Recent articles from this author USD continues post-Pompeo slide after better US data

European Commission proposes 750blnEUR rescue package

Bearish US/China bets unwound as UK/NY traders return

Traders freak as China set to impose new Hong Kong security law

Better European flash PMIs help repair risk sentiment after AFR report

About the author Erik works with corporations and institutions to help them better navigate the currency markets. His desk provides fast, transparent, and low cost trade execution; up to the minute fundamental and technical market analysis; custom strategy development; and post-trade services -- all in an effort to add value to your firm’s bottom line. Erik has been trading currencies professionally and independently for more than 12 years. Prior to leading the trading desk at EBC, Erik was in charge of managing the foreign exchange risk for one of Canada’s largest independent broker-dealers. Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Email: erik.bregar@ebcfx.com Phone: 888-729-9716 Contributing author since 09/25/17