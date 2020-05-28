Hello traders,

EURGBP is in a bullish impulse, up from 0.867 level; now unfolding wave v as part of a higher degree wave A. We see a five-wave structure being made within a sub-wave v of A, which can reach area at the 0.901/0.907 zone, where upside can be limited, and a reversal in three waves may follow. That said, a drop in impulsive fashion, and below the lower channel line would confirm a top in plac, and a three-wave corrective leg underway.

EURGBP, 1h