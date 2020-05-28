Watch us on RFD-TV, today at 12:45pm CT!

Corn (July)





Fundamentals : Corn futures are trying to grind higher in the early morning trade but remain mostly range-bound as of late as market participants wait for new news to give us new direction. With funds positioned the way they are, we believe the near-term risk is to the upside, so long as we continue to defend technical support. Weekly export sales will be out tomorrow morning (holiday week).





Technicals : Not much has changed on the technical landscape over the last 24-hours as the market continues to trend sideways. 320-325 continues to be the barrier the bulls NEED to chew through to encourage another wave higher, the sooner the better. The next line in the sand comes in from 330-333. This pocket represents previous support and the breakdown point in April, which then became resistance, this pocket also contains the 50-day moving average. ....Contact us for the FULL report!





Bias: Bullish

Previous Session Bias: Bullish





Resistance: 320-325***, 330-333****, 343 -344 **

Pivot: 316-317

Support: 308 -310*** 298 -301 **

Soybeans (July)





Fundamentals : Just like corn, soybeans remain mostly range-bound, just a wider range. The market feels like it wants to work higher but concerns over U.S. and Chinese trade relations have been keeping a lid on any meaningful breakout. Weekly export sales will be out tomorrow morning (holiday week).





Technicals : The market has tried to reach our 4-star resistance pocket again but have run out of steam in the early morning trade, that pocket remains intact from 857-861 . If the Bulls can chew through this pocket, we could see a whoosh higher as trend followers jump on board a potential breakout move. The next pocket or resistance does not come in until 877 -882 . A failure to breakout likely takes us back down to our pivot pocket and possibly below. ....Contact us for the FULL report!





Bias : Bullish/Neutral

Previous Session Bias: Bullish/Neutral





Resistance: 857-861 ****, 877 -882 ***

Pivot: 829-834

Support: 818-821***, 808 ***, 791**

Chicago Wheat (July)





Technicals : Wheat futures traded in a wide range yesterday, finishi8ng the session in negative territory after failing to reclaim ground above our pivot pocket. Until we see consecutive closes above 512 -514 the bears remain in control. The trend is your friend, and for the last two months that has been lower highs and lower lows. ....Contact us for the FULL report!





Bias : Neutral/Bearish

Previous Session Bias: Neutral/Bearish





Resistance: 525-529****

Pivot: 512 -514

Support: 491 -494 ***

