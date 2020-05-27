The EURJPY is forming its 4th straight green daily candle in today's Asia morning, with decent odds for a bit more upside next week before bumping up against upchannel resistance (on the daily chart). Significantly, any profittaking the balance of the week will likely be mere consolidation within the Double Bottom nearing completion, with the May low only slightly lower than the September low. The January to May slide appears all but over, with bulls increasingly positioning for the January high before year end. Nevertheless, notable profittaking could occur as early as following today's US GDP data at 830am EST, with the EURJPY bumping up against what can be loosely described as upchannel resistance (on the 4hr chart). The Yen is likely to see some strength in the next few weeks as probabilities are rising for a return to a more risk off environment, buffered somewhat by the recovering Euro. The weekly, daily and 4hr RSI, Stochastics and MACD are bottomish, rallying or consolidating recent gains. I will look to go long in the green zone (of the daily chart), targeting the red zone for Wednesday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter)Click hereto read the analysis of EURUSD, Corn

EURJPY Weekly/Daily/4hr

