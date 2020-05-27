Short termElliott Waveview of Nikkei (NKD_F) suggests that the rally from 5.14.2020 low is unfolding as a5 waves impulsive Elliott Wave structure. Up from 5.14.2020 low, wave (1) ended at 20830 and pullback in wave (2) ended at 20247 as chart below shows. Internal of wave (2) unfolded as a double three (double zigzag). Down from wave (1) at 20830, Wave W ended at 20515 as a zigzag, wave X ended at 20685, and wave Y lower ended at 20245 as a zigzag.

Index then resumed higher in wave 3 which ended at 21730. Subdivision of wave 3 unfolded as another 5 waves in lesser degree. Up from wave (2) at 20247, wave 1 ended at 20550 and wave 2 ended at 20465. Wave 3 ended at 21370, wave 4 ended at 21150, and wave 5 of (3) ended at 21730. Pullback in wave (4) is proposed complete at 21410 and Index has resumed higher by breaking above wave (3) again. Near term, while pullback stays above wave (4) low at 21410, but more importantly above wave (2) low at 20247, expect Index to extend higher. As far as pivot at 20247 low stays intact, dips should find buyers in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.

Nikkei 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart