|
|
Elliott Wave View: Further Upside in Nikkei
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast
|
Short termElliott Waveview of Nikkei (NKD_F) suggests that the rally from 5.14.2020 low is unfolding as a5 waves impulsive Elliott Wave structure. Up from 5.14.2020 low, wave (1) ended at 20830 and pullback in wave (2) ended at 20247 as chart below shows. Internal of wave (2) unfolded as a double three (double zigzag). Down from wave (1) at 20830, Wave W ended at 20515 as a zigzag, wave X ended at 20685, and wave Y lower ended at 20245 as a zigzag.
Index then resumed higher in wave 3 which ended at 21730. Subdivision of wave 3 unfolded as another 5 waves in lesser degree. Up from wave (2) at 20247, wave 1 ended at 20550 and wave 2 ended at 20465. Wave 3 ended at 21370, wave 4 ended at 21150, and wave 5 of (3) ended at 21730. Pullback in wave (4) is proposed complete at 21410 and Index has resumed higher by breaking above wave (3) again. Near term, while pullback stays above wave (4) low at 21410, but more importantly above wave (2) low at 20247, expect Index to extend higher. As far as pivot at 20247 low stays intact, dips should find buyers in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.
Nikkei 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
Recent articles from this author
- Elliott Wave View: Further Upside in Nikkei - Wednesday, May 27, 2020
- Elliott Wave View: SPX Dips Remain Supported - Tuesday, May 26, 2020
- Elliott Wave View: SPX Dips Remain Supported - Tuesday, May 26, 2020
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc ($INO) Cycle Nearly Complete - Tuesday, May 26, 2020
- Elliott Wave View: Apple Remains Supported - Tuesday, May 26, 2020
About the author
Elliottwave-Forecast.com (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.
ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.