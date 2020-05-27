B LUE LINE- MORNING EXPRESS Email us at info@bluelinefutures.com with Trade Alerts in the headline for info on our managed strategy. Our progam is +17% over the last 12 months https://www.bluelinefutures.com/trade-alerts

E-mini S&P (June) Yesterdays close: Settled at 2994.50, up 41.50 NQ, Yesterdays close: Settled at 9406.50, up 0.25 Fundamentals: An exuberant start to the week closed on a soft note yesterday after headlines reminded market participants the White House is mulling over sanctions on China for how they handled the Covid-19 outbreak. The S&P failed to settle above its 200-day moving average which aligned with the psychological 3000 mark and the NQ finished 2% from its session high. Yesterday was characterized by strength in the banks; JPMorgan +7.1%, Bank of America +7.15%, Wells Fargo +8.65%, Citigroup +9.23%. It was not the only sector up strongly though, industrials, energies and others joined the party. However, it was big tech that weighed on the NQ amid this rotation; Microsoft -1.06%, Facebook -1.15%, Apple -0.68% and Amazon -0.62%. Price action overnight held yesterdays late session pullback, and this set the stage for early morning strength. Although Asia was mixed, it was Europe that again fueled U.S. benchmarks. With many of the same sectors performing again, such as banks and industrials, the S&P and Russell 2000 are outpacing gains in the NQ ahead of the bell. Adding a tailwind to risk-assets was developments with the European Commissions 750 billion-euro Recovery Fund and the plan to issue 500 billion-euros as grants instead of loans. With support from Germany, the market is buying into the belief of a centralized European budget. The strength in risk-assets, as well as the Euro, comes as the program would reduce risks of default from weaker members. The yield of the Italian 10-year has lost nearly 50 basis points since the idea gained traction from Germany and France a little over a week ago. Still, there are four clear opponents: Austria, Netherlands, Finland, and Sweden. On the economic calendar, we look to Richmond Manufacturing at 9:00 am CT, Dallas Services at 9:30 am CT and comments from St. Louis Fed President Bullard at 11:30 am CT.

Technicals: Yesterday, we reintroduced a cautiously Bullish Bias and noted the first retest to key support at 2988.75-2990 should prove to be a buying opportunity and one that traders could look to hold upon a close above 2997.25-3004. Price action hit that level and has since recovered, trading to a low of 2983.25. We will continue to hold this cautiously Bullish Bias as long as price action holds above ...Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias and proprietary levels emailed directly.

Crude Oil (July) Yesterdays close: Settled at 34.35, up 1.10 Fundamentals: We find Crude to be fundamentally and technically exhausted just below a crucial level of respective resistance on each front. On the fundamental front, we have seen the bullish narratives playout and provide strong tailwinds; U.S and OPEC+ production loss, normalization kickstarting demand, and China building their stockpile. Furthermore, sometimes strength is the byproduct of an exacerbated loss, what we witnessed upon the May expiration. However, given that these narratives are priced in to what we believe is near-perfection, the wild cards become U.S-China trade/sanctions, a shallow recovery in demand, an uptick in infections which causes new lockdowns and maybe the largest elephant in the room production coming back online now that we are at higher prices or OPEC revising the terms of its latest agreement. With all of this in consideration, we find it attractive to expect a pull back from these levels.

Technicals: First key support is 33.25, this aligns with a previous level but more importantly is unchanged on the week. There are layers of support below here, but our major three-star does not come in until ...Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias and proprietary levels emailed directly.

Gold (June) Yesterdays close: Settled at 1705.6, down 29.9 Fundamentals: Gold got hammered yesterday along with other safe-havens. However, for Gold particularly, this was not much of surprise as we have voiced caution heading into the June options (yesterday) and futures expiration this week. Furthermore, the large amount of open interest at $1700 acted as a magnet, something Bill Baruch discussed in yesterdays Whats Moving. That weakness is playing out a through this morning and earlier due to the risk-on environment and positive traction from Europe (see S&P section). Still, our long-term Bias has not wavered, and we emphasize this is not the time to be dumping the metal. New positions should be taken in August Gold, contact us for help in rolling from June to August.

Technicals: Price action must regain our Pivot at 1695, this is our momentum indicator and continued price action below here will leave the door open for continue weakness. Only a close above ... Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias and proprietary levels emailed directly.

Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions on the markets, trading, or opening an account

Info@BlueLineFutures.com

312-278-0500

Follow us on Twitter:@BlueLineFutures

Follow us on Facebook:Blue Line Futures Facebook page

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:Blue Line Futures YouTube channel

Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results