July 2020 Corn and Oat's Revisited
Wednesday, May 27, 2020

by Murray Rosenberg

As we pointed out last week Oat's were poised to continue gaining on Corn - And Gain They Did !

Our view is not based on the flip of a coin, fundamentals or some super secret inside information.

It was arrived at through the use of mathmatics!

Our analysis placed Oats in a buy on the close of 5/4/20. They have rallied 46 cents.

Corn on the other hand went into a sell on 5/7/2020 Corn in is lower by 1/2 cent.

In our opinion we produce some of the most accurate trade guidance available.

Take notice of our combined Corn / Oat "Quant" chart below.

When using a Quant you can see how the prediction of direction has been protected by the "Math".

About the author

Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.

The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career.
 
Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years.
 
Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction.
 
For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading.
 
The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.
