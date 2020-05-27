Hello traders,

USDCAD broke nicely below the lower triangle line, giving us first signs of an upcoming decline into a wave C). Wave C) is an impulse, so five legs must be seen within it, before limited downside, and a bounce can be seen. At the moment we see price trading into a leg 3 of C), which can slow down into a leg 4 consolidation at the Fib. ratio of 161.8 (1.360/1.355 region).

USDCAD, 4h

