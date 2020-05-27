Wyckoff Market Analysis - The Market is Absorbing This Resistance Areas



Good morning, everyone! Daily E-mini S&P was higher on tuesday with a mid range close or so, with a bit less volume, indicating buyers won with little selling. The market is absorbing this resistance areas. As long as there is a lack of true supply the market can work higher. 240 minute E-mini S&P shows a classical trading range with accumulation, a spring, and absorption before mark up. Daily Nasdaq-S&P shows lower on tuesday as the market went to the reverse trend line (overbought line). The spread market is above the creek resistance area which is now support. Russell and S&P show higher currently so the spread may turn: first caution. If you're not familiar with Wyckoff terms you may want to have a look at our glossary: http://www.ltg-trading.com/glossary-of-wyckoff-terms/

We are here to help: if you have any question please let me know at gfullett@ltg-trading.com Please trade well and stay safe! Gary www.ltg-trading.com/disclaimer/

www.ltg-trading.com

Gary started in the commodity Future business in 1981 as a Runner for Link Waldock. Gary observed as a runner the action on the trading floor of order flow size price action and the volume. This lead to discovering Richard D Wyckoff principles in which Gary self-taught himself.

These Wyckoff principles lead to his sponsorship of a CME seat in the S&P in the 1980s by well-known traders in which Gary did the technical analysis for





Gary left the trading floor in the late 1980s to trade for various frms and individuals.

Later he decided to form a brokerage firm with brokers to expand his knowledge.

Gary became a commodity broker in 1995 and has his own own form since then

which he has Wyckoff taught principles taught on the net since 1995 to many thousands of people.





Gary has performed seminars and webinars with Richard Wyckoff experts such as David Wei,s Hank Pruden, Roman Bogazov, Bruce Frazier and Todd Butterfield at Wyckoff stock market Institute renowned Wyckoff expert.

Gary Currently is the owner of LTG Trading LLC.







Along with owning an Independent introducing brokerage firm Gary also is guest speakers at various sites on the Principles of Wyckoff.

LTG also provides Free webinars that are recorded and posted on youtube as well at the site.









Where he provides Free Webinars on Wyckoff Principles commodity brokerage mentoring newsletter and education based on 39 years in the business.

Contributing author since 11/26/2018