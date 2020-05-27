May 27, 2020

Grains close firm from overnight session. Do they sell the day session?

Grain futures crawl higher overnight on export hopes despite potential trouble with China. Chinas Parliament will be voting to approve a National Security Law for Hong Kong on Thursday. It looks that Chinese politicians are un-swayed by American threats of new economic sanctions and the bill will overwhelmingly be approved. The Chinese National Security Law (NSL) would prohibit Hong Kongs secession, subversion of a state power, terrorism, and foreign interference.

President Trump threatened that the US could place new economic sanctions on China later this week. The exact US sanctions are under development, but it could include revoking Hong Kongs special trade status, new trade tariffs and targeting individuals and financial firms with asset freezes and controls. US sanctions could occur as early as Friday, after the NSL vote.

September Malaysian palm oil futures rose to sharp gains of 108 ringgits to settle at 2,276 RM/MT. The near limit up move should support CBOT soyoil market this morning. Chinas Dalian corn/soymeal futures followed Chicago to gains overnight. Chinese purchases are being watched. Brazil is close to sold out beyond August. US supplies are center stage to the world.

NASS reported that 88% of the US corn and 65% of the US soybean crop was planted through May 25th. 64% of the US corn crop has emerged with 70% of the crop rated GD/EX, above the historical average of 67% and in a group of crop years that produces trend line or above corn yields. 35% of the US soybean crop has emerged. US winter wheat ratings increased 2% to 54% GD/EX with 81% of the US spring wheat crop now planted. ND will have just under 1.5 mil acres eligible for Preventive Plant. $7 counties had a May 25 date for planting. The HRW wheat crop is heading in Kansas/Nebraska, the coming 10-14 days of heat/dryness will be adverse to yield potential. KC wheat futures should pace any wheat rally this week amid the potential loss of supply.

The Central US weather forecast offers a nice mixture of sunshine, rain, and warming temperatures for the next 2 weeks. There is no hint of North American weather pattern stagnation that would produce extreme heat or dryness. Additional rain will fall in the W Midwest through Thursday with the rain chances pushing eastward IL/IN/OH on Friday. A drier/warm period follows until June 2nd with rain chances returning in the 8-15 day timeframe. Over the next 2 weeks, Midwest/Delta rainfall will be the seasonal average at 1-2.50".

Light cash trade was reported in KS at $110-120 versus an average of $118 last week. Live and dressed trade in NE were at $112 and $190. The live trade was $8 under last weeks average, but the dressed trade was steady. Boxed beef prices fell $11 on choice to $386 and $14 on select to $360, as slaughter/production rates continue to recover.

Last week, packers bought just over 346,000 head of cattle, which was the most in 8 weeks. Packers continue to secure greater numbers on a negotiated basis and buying fewer formula cattle. Just 45% of last weeks purchases were on a formula basis, which was the lowest since late 2014. The negotiated grid volume of 72,970 was record large. Packers are being investigated now, interesting how they came into the open market for cattle.

