The Trend Trader helps to identify the current trend status of your favorite futures markets. It not only helps us to stay on the right side of market direction, but also helps us avoid those without a trend. You can even use the grid as a spread matrix too - buying strength and selling weakness. Before you place your next trade, be sure to consult the Trend Trader.

The Trend Trader is also available for Forex, ETS, and Stocks

INDICES

Close %

Change

3x1

7x5 Minor

Trend Major

Trend Trend Reading S&P 500 - Jun ESM0 2994.50 + 1.41 2957.72 2926.42 Bullish Dow Jones - Jun YMM0 25002 + 2.37 24541 24242 Bullish Nasdaq - Jun NQM0 9406.50 0.00 9408.03 9342.42 Neutral Russell 2000 - Jun RTYM0 1394.30 + 2.95 1356.42 1319.77 Bullish INTEREST RATES US T-Bond - Jun ZBM0 178-31 − 0.71 179-28 179-23 Bearish US T-Note - Jun TYM0 138-31 − 0.15 139-03 139-02 Bearish CURRENCIES US Dollar Index - Jun DXM0 98.906 − 0.98 99.416 99.803 Bearish Australian Dollar - Jun ADM0 0.6675 + 2.24 0.6579 0.6520 Bullish British Pound - Jun BPM0 1.2343 + 1.42 1.2237 1.2182 Bullish Canadian Dollar - Jun CDM0 0.7268 + 1.86 0.7182 0.7144 Bullish EuroFX - Jun ECM0 1.0998 + 0.97 1.0948 1.0904 Bullish Japanese Yen - Jun JYM0 0.9302 + 0.03 0.9295 0.9299 Bullish Swiss Franc - Jun SFM0 1.0368 + 0.78 1.0321 1.0308 Bullish LIVESTOCK Feeder Cattle - Aug FCQ0 133.300 + 3.49 130.069 130.275 Bullish Live Cattle - Jun LCM0 99.400 + 1.74 98.503 98.158 Bullish Lean Hogs - Jun LHM0 60.500 + 2.93 59.264 58.083 Bullish GRAINS Corn - Jul CN0 319^0 + 0.31 318^4 319^6 Neutral Wheat - Jul WN0 506^6 − 0.39 511^4 508^6 Bearish Soybeans - Jul SN0 847^0 + 1.65 838^4 837^0 Bullish Soybean Meal - Jul SMN0 283.9 − 0.07 284.1 284.7 Bearish Soybean Oil - Jul BON0 27.27 + 2.36 27.05 26.93 Bullish ENERGY Crude Oil - Jul CLN0 34.35 + 3.31 33.49 32.49 Bullish Heating Oil - Jun HOM0 0.9908 + 0.90 0.9879 0.9767 Bullish Natural Gas - Jul NGN0 1.945 + 3.40 1.884 1.913 Bullish METALS Gold - Jun GCM0 1705.6 − 1.72 1725.7 1742.2 Bearish Silver - Jul SIN0 17.595 − 0.55 17.594 17.661 Neutral Copper - Jul HGN0 2.4185 + 1.34 2.4191 2.3962 Neutral FOODS & FIBER Orange Juice - Jul OJN0 128.70 + 1.50 127.04 125.67 Bullish Sugar - Jul SBN0 11.05 + 1.10 10.99 10.91 Bullish Cocoa - Jul CCN0 2394 0.00 2381 2391 Bullish Coffee - Jul KCN0 105.10 + 1.45 104.80 104.88 Bullish Cotton - Jul CTN0 58.23 + 1.08 58.03 58.17 Bullish

Statement of disclaimer: This information was compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures, forex. ETFs, and stocks. There is no warranty, express or implied, in regards to the fitness of this information for any particular purpose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All materials are copyright © 2020 by Bob Hunt. No part of these resources may be reproduced, stored or transmitted without the prior written permission of the copyright holder.



About the author

Bob Hunt is the creator of the Pattern Trapper On-Line Trading Course and the Pattern Trapper ADVANCED Short term Trading Strategies index mentoring program as well as the editor of numerous Free Daily Reports. Bob has been an active independent trader since 1982. He began offering market analysis and trading advice to the public in 1999 with the inception of The Pattern Trapper.

Bob specializes in helping traders make sense out of market action by offering a perspective that makes them much more easily understood. The path to learning successful trading techniques starts with an understanding of price behavior. To begin to understand price behavior you must first learn how to create structure out of inherently un-structured market environments. The whole focus of the Pattern Trapper approach is to show traders how to create that structure - to teach them how to create "templates" for interpreting market behavior and spotting opportunity.



Bob is registered with the National Futures Association as a Commodity Trading Advisor.