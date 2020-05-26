DJ USDA Grain Inspections for Export in Metric Tons – May 26

COUNTRY OF DESTINATION IS REPORTED AS KNOWN AT THE TIME OF EXPORTATION.

INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS REPORT REFLECTS EXPORTED GRAIN INSPECTED AND

WEIGHED THROUGH THE AUTHORITY UNDER THE U.S. GRAIN STANDARDS ACT.

NO ADDITIONAL ANALYSIS, COMPILATIONS OR DATA IS AVAILABLE.

GRAINS INSPECTED AND/OR WEIGHED FOR EXPORT

REPORTED IN WEEK ENDING MAY 21, 2020

— METRIC TONS —

————————————————————————-

CURRENT PREVIOUS

———– WEEK ENDING ———- MARKET YEAR MARKET YEAR

GRAIN 05/21/2020 05/14/2020 05/23/2019 TO DATE TO DATE

BARLEY 0 0 0 30,548 9,988

CORN 1,091,972 1,182,471 1,108,727 27,351,343 38,582,498

FLAXSEED 0 0 0 520 462

MIXED 0 0 0 0 0

OATS 0 0 0 3,343 2,992

RYE 0 0 100 0 100

SORGHUM 188,078 278,282 28,639 3,190,951 1,349,218

SOYBEANS 333,127 356,078 537,216 35,089,243 33,724,502

SUNFLOWER 0 0 0 0 0

WHEAT 457,777 491,776 532,901 24,389,337 24,201,989

Total 2,070,954 2,308,607 2,207,583 90,055,285 97,871,749

————————————————————————-

CROP MARKETING YEARS BEGIN JUNE 1 FOR WHEAT, RYE, OATS, BARLEY AND

FLAXSEED; SEPTEMBER 1 FOR CORN, SORGHUM, SOYBEANS AND SUNFLOWER SEEDS.

INCLUDES WATERWAY SHIPMENTS TO CANADA.

WHEAT:

General Comments: Wheat markets were mixed, with Hard Red Winter futures a little lower and Soft Red Winter and Spring markets a little higher. Improving weather around the world and here at home was the big reason to see some selling hit the markets, but reports that Russia and Europe are turning dry supported the markets. Europe got some rains after a prolonged dry spell and Russia also got a little rain in northern and central areas. The rains in Russia are leaving southern areas dry, but these areas are seeing some isolated to scattered showers now. European areas are drying out again after the rains of a few weeks ago. The US Midwest has also seen a lot of rain and a bumper SRW crop is expected. Reduced production ideas are floated for HRW areas. It has been hot and dry in central and southern areas after a freeze a few weeks ago. The crop suffered Winterkill first and now is suffering under the hot and dry weather. Growing conditions are better now with the arrival of showers in these areas. It has been mostly dry but cold in the northern Great Plains and into the Canadian Prairies but the market is less concerned about production potential for Spring Wheat crops. It was warmer last week.

Overnight News: The southern Great Plains should get scattered showers. Temperatures should be near to above normal. Northern areas should see scattered showers. Temperatures will average above normal. The Canadian Prairies should see scattered showers. Temperatures should average below normal in the west and above normal in the east.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Chicago are mixed. Support is at 503, 501, and 496 July, with resistance at 518, 528, and 535 July. Trends in Kansas City are mixed. Support is at 439, 431, and 428 July, with resistance at 457, 461, and 468 July. Trends in Minneapolis are mixed. Support is at 510, 504, and 502 July, and resistance is at 526, 528, and 534 July.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of May 19, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

WHEAT-SRW – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #001602 Open Interest is 504,512

: Positions :

: 49,342 103,415 155,266 99,096 155,287 170,930 46,194 474,635 460,163: 29,877 44,350

: Changes from: May 12, 2020 (Change in open interest: 29,973) :

: -2,130 17,264 12,081 13,696 -4,202 4,131 3,494 27,777 28,637: 2,195 1,336

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 9.8 20.5 30.8 19.6 30.8 33.9 9.2 94.1 91.2: 5.9 8.8

: Total Traders: 361 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 85 105 112 70 101 50 23 270 287:

——————————————————————————————————————-

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of May 19, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

WHEAT-HRW – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #001612 Open Interest is 245,269

: Positions :

: 24,780 57,068 59,920 68,696 93,874 70,115 12,743 223,512 223,605: 21,758 21,664

: Changes from: May 12, 2020 (Change in open interest: 16,144) :

: -817 13,480 7,736 11,445 -6,974 -2,758 2,088 15,605 16,330: 539 -186

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 10.1 23.3 24.4 28.0 38.3 28.6 5.2 91.1 91.2: 8.9 8.8

: Total Traders: 233 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 43 58 56 71 72 32 12 179 171:

——————————————————————————————————————-

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of May 19, 2020

: Reportable Positions :

:————————————————————————————————————- :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

—————————————————————————————————————-

WHEAT-HRSpring – MINNEAPOLIS GRAIN EXCHANGE (CONTRACTS OF 5,000 BUSHELS) :

CFTC Code #001626 Open Interest is 74,714 :

: Positions :

: 48,054 30,113 2,181 68 301 2,476 27,877 1,701 4,093 2,475 2,645 :

: Changes from: May 12, 2020 :

: 2,244 722 91 54 -38 435 1,193 160 -953 98 628 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 64.3 40.3 2.9 0.1 0.4 3.3 37.3 2.3 5.5 3.3 3.5 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 90 :

: 45 29 . . . 5 18 4 9 6 8 :

—————————————————————————————————————-

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of May 19, 2020

: Reportable Positions :

:————————————————————————————————————- :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

—————————————————————————————————————-

BLACK SEA WHEAT FINANCIAL – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE 50 Metric Tons :

CFTC Code #00160F Open Interest is 26,608 :

: Positions :

: 9,209 24,059 0 278 324 15,317 0 40 400 216 926 :

: Changes from: May 12, 2020 :

: -39 8 0 175 -117 653 0 2 -55 216 -24 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 34.6 90.4 0.0 1.0 1.2 57.6 0.0 0.2 1.5 0.8 3.5 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 30 :

: 11 20 0 . . 5 0 . . . . :

—————————————————————————————————————-

RICE

General Comments: Rice was a little higher on the weekly charts but showed very little interest in going up or down in a big way. The domestic situation remains tight for the old crop month of July. New crop months have reflected ideas of greatly increased planted area from producers. Some producers are selling the next crop and some hedge selling has been seen in new crop months in futures but this has dried up as Arkansas has been cool and wet for planting. Mississippi has also had problems planting the crop due to too much rain but the crop in both states is being planted. Demand for US Rice remains generally positive and the export sales pace in general has been very good. The ales were great last week at well over 100,000 tons. The weekly crop progress reports showed that southern Rice is emerging well. Some Rice in Texas and Louisiana is in flood.

Overnight News: The Delta should get scattered showers. Temperatures should be generally above normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends are mixed to up with no objectives. Support is at 1591, 1581, and 1562 July, with resistance at 1619, 1637, and 1656 July.

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of May 19, 2020

: Reportable Positions :

:————————————————————————————————————- :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

—————————————————————————————————————-

ROUGH RICE – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE (CONTRACTS OF 200,000 POUNDS) :

CFTC Code #039601 Open Interest is 13,488 :

: Positions :

: 5,617 9,588 158 0 0 2,522 700 446 1,129 135 1,357 :

: Changes from: May 12, 2020 :

: 84 -57 26 0 0 -143 0 -13 -55 -29 111 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 41.6 71.1 1.2 0.0 0.0 18.7 5.2 3.3 8.4 1.0 10.1 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 55 :

: 18 19 . 0 0 12 . . 10 4 10 :

—————————————————————————————————————-

CORN AND OATS

General Comments: Corn was a little lower in quiet trading last week. It is possible that futures have seen at least a short term low. The main fundamental remains demand destruction caused by the lack of ethanol demand and the lack of feed demand. Both have been detrimentally affected by the Coronavirus. The virus has caused states to impose stay at home orders on its people, meaning no one is driving and consuming gas. Some states are starting to open now in the US but the experience in other countries suggests that the people will be very cautious in any activities and really not go out and spend money or hit the stores as before. Driving will be significantly less. Feed demand has been reduced as packers have been forced to shut plants down due to infected employees in the plants. The plants are opening now with some government mandated protections for workers, but not all workers are back to work and the social distancing requirements means that less meat can be processed in any case. Cattle and hog producers are seeing much less demand for their production and that has affected feed demand. The Midwest weather is improving after the recent cold spell. It is now warmer with some showers and storms around.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Corn are mixed. Support is at 314, 312, and 308 July, and resistance is at 322, 325, and 327 July. Trends in Oats are up with objectives of 334 and 346 July. Support is at 3020, 315, and 309 July, and resistance is at 327, 330, and 333 July.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of May 19, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

CORN – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #002602 Open Interest is 1,834,951

: Positions :

: 96,033 386,138 451,028 651,227 659,847 409,081 135,330 1,607,369 1,632,343: 227,582 202,608

: Changes from: May 12, 2020 (Change in open interest: 20,450) :

: 2,718 25,229 6,957 11,281 -10,020 -3,559 3,135 17,397 25,301: 3,053 -4,851

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 5.2 21.0 24.6 35.5 36.0 22.3 7.4 87.6 89.0: 12.4 11.0

: Total Traders: 782 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 129 162 187 359 324 49 32 647 612:

——————————————————————————————————————-

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of May 19, 2020

: Reportable Positions :

:————————————————————————————————————- :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

—————————————————————————————————————-

OATS – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE (CONTRACTS OF 5,000 BUSHELS) :

CFTC Code #004603 Open Interest is 4,869 :

: Positions :

: 1,036 3,119 85 0 0 750 0 0 766 14 260 :

: Changes from: May 12, 2020 :

: -87 221 -1 0 0 333 0 0 10 -3 77 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 21.3 64.0 1.7 0.0 0.0 15.4 0.0 0.0 15.7 0.3 5.3 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 27 :

: 6 13 . 0 0 6 0 0 5 . . :

—————————————————————————————————————-

SOYBEANS AND PRODUCTS

General Comments: Soybeans and products closed a little lower with many traders uncertain of the next price direction for these markets. Soybeans and the products fear less demand from China due to recent sabre rattling from the US about how China handled the Coronavirus outbreak and more recently due to Chinese moves to impose its will on Hong Kong. Chinese moves to better control Hong Kong are not going well with western nations who want Hong Kong to hold onto its more independent status. The demand has been slow otherwise with the significant competition from Brazil. The Real has weakened a lot against the US Dollar and Brazil producers can sell at very high prices in the local currency. Weather is improving with warmer temperatures. Some Soybeans might need to be replanted this week. Brazil production is almost sold out now. Production estimates there are slightly less than before due to hot and dry weather in some areas.

Overnight News: China bought 264,000 tons of US Soybeans and unknown destinations bought 216,000 tons of US Soybean Meal.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Soybeans are mixed to down with objectives of 808 and 789 July. Support is at 818, 812, and 806 July, and resistance is at 839, 850, and 861 July. Trends in Soybean Meal are down with objectives of 279.00 July. Support is at 280.00, 277.00, and 274.00 July, and resistance is at 286.00, 288.00, and 290.00 July. Trends in Soybean Oil are mixed. Support is at 2630, 2620, and 2560 July, with resistance at 2690, 2760, and 2810 July.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of May 19, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

SOYBEANS – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #005602 Open Interest is 1,038,765

: Positions :

: 85,938 90,321 282,367 371,046 543,832 219,393 61,708 958,744 978,227: 80,021 60,538

: Changes from: May 12, 2020 (Change in open interest: 13,091) :

: -5,296 15,005 3,127 9,461 -6,751 4,765 3,232 12,057 14,614: 1,034 -1,523

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 8.3 8.7 27.2 35.7 52.4 21.1 5.9 92.3 94.2: 7.7 5.8

: Total Traders: 570 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 162 112 186 196 187 52 25 498 437:

——————————————————————————————————————-

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of May 19, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

SOYBEAN OIL – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #007601 Open Interest is 515,336

: Positions :

: 42,749 57,841 127,919 202,202 274,491 105,098 25,542 477,968 485,792: 37,368 29,544

: Changes from: May 12, 2020 (Change in open interest: 4,497) :

: 8,775 -4,887 3,170 -5,201 5,552 -1,015 1,044 5,729 4,880: -1,233 -384

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 8.3 11.2 24.8 39.2 53.3 20.4 5.0 92.7 94.3: 7.3 5.7

: Total Traders: 312 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 53 73 92 96 85 39 23 252 235:

——————————————————————————————————————-

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of May 19, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

SOYBEAN MEAL – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #026603 Open Interest is 489,652

: Positions :

: 35,939 63,872 89,253 202,704 272,815 108,652 33,165 436,548 459,106: 53,103 30,546

: Changes from: May 12, 2020 (Change in open interest: 10,086) :

: 2,967 15,151 398 4,917 -9,806 -1,549 2,333 6,732 8,076: 3,354 2,010

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 7.3 13.0 18.2 41.4 55.7 22.2 6.8 89.2 93.8: 10.8 6.2

: Total Traders: 283 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 61 58 73 91 82 37 17 229 201:

——————————————————————————————————————-

CANOLA AND PALM OIL

General Comments: World vegetable oils markets were mixed last week. Palm Oil closed higher after news of renewed demand interest from India and China. It as closed today. Palm Oil has been hoping for better demand from importers as world economies slowly open after being closed by the Coronavirus epidemic. A government change in Malaysia helped open the Indian market to Malaysian imports again. Soybean Oil was higher last week and Canola was lower. Palm Oil and Soybean Oil were hurt by the lack of bio fuels demand, but the demand loss appears to be part of the market price now. The same factors affecting ethanol demand are affecting demand for other bio fuels. People are driving less due to the Coronavirus and even reduced Crude Oil production has not been enough to lift prices to profitable levels for bio fuels producers. Canola fell on improved growing conditions in the Canadian Prairies. Canola has found support from the recent recovery in Soybeans and Soybean Oil along with a weaker Canadian Dollar. Canola is more of a food oil than the others, although it also has bio fuels uses. China has recently allowed Canadian Canola imports to resume, so demand could soon improve. The weather has been warmer this past week after weeks of cold and wet weather.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Canola are down with no objectives. Support is at 462.00, 459.00, and 455.00 July, with resistance at 468.00, 470.00, and 472.00 July. Trends in Palm Oil are mixed to up with objectives of 2340 August. Support is at 2130, 2100, and 2010 August, with resistance at 2210, 2260, and 2290 August.

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of May 19, 2020

: Reportable Positions :

:————————————————————————————————————- :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

—————————————————————————————————————-

CANOLA – ICE FUTURES U.S. (20 Metric Tonnes) :

CFTC Code #135731 Open Interest is 193,025 :

: Positions :

: 167,497 123,521 416 940 1,077 6,781 41,969 2,302 2,326 9,628 11,729 :

: Changes from: May 12, 2020 :

: 8,479 9,936 1 72 -58 1,406 -1,987 -309 -819 919 241 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 86.8 64.0 0.2 0.5 0.6 3.5 21.7 1.2 1.2 5.0 6.1 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 207 :

: 32 50 . 5 . 11 47 8 31 45 15 :

—————————————————————————————————————-

Midwest Weather Forecast: Scattered showers this week with best amounts and coverage late in the week. Temperatures should average above normal

US Gulf Cash Basis

Corn HRW SRW Soybeans Soybean Meal Soybean Oil

May +48 July +130 May +60 May +47 July N/A N/A

June +45 July +50 July +55 July

July +48 July +50 July +58 July

DJ ICE Canada Cash Grain Close – May 22

WINNIPEG, May 22 (MarketsFarm) – The following are the closing cash

canola prices from ICE Futures. Source: ICE Futures

Price Basis Contract Change

CANOLA

*Par Region 454.20 -13.00 June 2020 dn 2.40

Basis: Thunder Bay 473.50 10.00 June 2020 dn 3.70

Basis: Vancouver 488.50 25.00 June 2020 dn 3.70

All prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

DJ Malaysian PM Cash Market Prices for Palm Oil – May 22

The following are prices for Malaysian palm oil in the cash market at 1000 GMT Friday, supplied by commodity broker Matthes & Porton Bhd.

Prices are quoted in U.S. dollars a metric ton, except for crude palm oil and palm kernel oil, which are in ringgit a ton. Palm kernel oil prices are in ringgit a pikul, a Malaysian measurement equivalent to 60 kilograms.

Refined, bleached and deodorized palm oil, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 532.50 -05.00 Unquoted – –

July 530.00 -02.50 Unquoted – –

Aug/Sep 525.00 -02.50 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 532.50 -02.50 Unquoted – –

RBD palm olein, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 535.00 -05.00 Unquoted – –

July 532.50 -02.50 Unquoted – –

Aug/Sep 527.50 -02.50 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 535.00 -02.50 Unquoted – –

RBD palm stearin, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 535.00 -05.00 Unquoted – –

Palm Fatty Acid Distillate, FOB Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 505.00 -05.00 Unquoted – –

Crude palm oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 2,220.00 -30.00 Unquoted – –

Palm kernel oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

June 165.00 -01.00 Unquoted – –

($1=MYR4.3575)

DJ China Dalian Grain Futures Closing Prices, Volume – May 26

Soybean No. 1

Turnover: 197,688 lots, or 8.74 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 5,046 5,050 4,970 4,991 5,036 5,005 -31 287 1,675

Sep-20 4,423 4,454 4,412 4,427 4,426 4,432 6 191,704 126,878

Nov-20 4,070 4,070 4,070 4,070 4,070 4,070 0 1 469

Jan-21 3,981 3,994 3,972 3,979 3,998 3,984 -14 5,573 18,412

Mar-21 3,995 4,000 3,995 4,000 4,007 3,996 -11 4 48

May-21 3,997 4,004 3,984 3,995 4,010 3,992 -18 119 283

Corn

Turnover: 328,071 lots, or 6.71 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 2,005 2,017 2,000 2,013 2,003 2,009 6 11,979 44,037

Sep-20 2,035 2,047 2,031 2,041 2,033 2,039 6 263,566 715,661

Nov-20 2,060 2,070 2,057 2,066 2,055 2,063 8 3,837 7,927

Jan-21 2,084 2,095 2,081 2,092 2,080 2,088 8 43,909 218,382

Mar-21 2,102 2,111 2,099 2,107 2,098 2,105 7 1,233 3,439

May-21 2,127 2,134 2,122 2,131 2,119 2,128 9 3,547 10,323

Soymeal

Turnover: 1,073,591 lots, or 29.98 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 2,626 2,635 2,608 2,630 2,614 2,624 10 16,215 59,485

Aug-20 2,762 2,772 2,753 2,765 2,758 2,763 5 19,091 29,615

Sep-20 2,789 2,795 2,768 2,789 2,779 2,783 4 787,526 1,605,437

Nov-20 2,823 2,829 2,806 2,823 2,813 2,818 5 11,949 18,150

Dec-20 2,853 2,864 2,842 2,864 2,853 2,850 -3 16 361

Jan-21 2,856 2,865 2,836 2,854 2,848 2,851 3 215,136 517,032

Mar-21 2,747 2,754 2,730 2,745 2,742 2,742 0 133 1,930

May-21 2,679 2,682 2,666 2,676 2,669 2,674 5 23,525 70,127

Palm Oil

Turnover: 738,248 lots, or 33.98 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jun-20 4,640 4,866 4,640 4,730 4,700 4,762 62 6 1

Jul-20 – – – 4,722 4,722 4,722 0 0 12

Aug-20 – – – 4,712 4,644 4,712 68 0 2

Sep-20 4,592 4,624 4,568 4,616 4,534 4,598 64 694,371 401,932

Oct-20 4,510 4,568 4,510 4,538 4,494 4,542 48 35 340

Nov-20 4,560 4,574 4,546 4,560 4,546 4,560 14 36 176

Dec-20 4,586 4,616 4,586 4,610 4,578 4,608 30 9 183

Jan-21 4,684 4,706 4,660 4,692 4,630 4,682 52 43,595 97,741

Feb-21 4,746 4,746 4,746 4,746 4,762 4,746 -16 2 14

Mar-21 – – – 4,790 4,790 4,790 0 0 20

Apr-21 4,806 4,860 4,806 4,810 4,804 4,834 30 4 153

May-21 4,834 4,862 4,818 4,842 4,802 4,838 36 190 2,017

Soybean Oil

Turnover: 261,463 lots, or 14.33 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-20 5,470 5,470 5,470 5,470 5,448 5,470 22 3 6

Aug-20 – – – 5,460 5,460 5,460 0 0 2

Sep-20 5,480 5,486 5,446 5,484 5,444 5,468 24 226,659 406,498

Nov-20 5,520 5,530 5,520 5,530 5,510 5,522 12 3 404

Dec-20 – – – 5,576 5,564 5,576 12 0 33

Jan-21 5,576 5,578 5,542 5,576 5,542 5,562 20 34,490 105,712

Mar-21 – – – 5,592 5,572 5,592 20 0 19

May-21 5,632 5,644 5,608 5,632 5,588 5,620 32 308 1,615

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Ch. is day’s settlement minus previous settlement;

3) Volume and open interest are in lots;

4) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

