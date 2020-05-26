GBPJPY made a five-wave rise from May lows, and afterwards was followed by a three-wave a-b-c correction. This correction had found its low at the Fib. ratio of 50.0 (130.6/130.5 zone), from where a new, nice rise stated froming. We can see that latest rise also took out 131.95 level, which is a sign of further upside on the market. That said, we know that market does not move in straight lines, therefore be aware of temporary pullbacks within the uptrend.

GBPJPY, 1h